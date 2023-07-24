Opinion

Natural progression is surely to take the Premier League product on the road…

Newcastle United 3 Aston Villa 3 from a sun-drenched Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, kick off at midnight, BST.

Unfortunately, not for me, because..

(a) I was at work the next day, (b) I was knackered having travelled home from northern Europe via the south coast and…(c) it was only a friendly.

However, given the vast riches seemingly on offer, could this be the future?

One man’s financial opportunity might be another man’s greed, but we have seen the globalisation of the Premier League since its inception and let’s face it, watching live in the land where it is played, whether from inside the stadium or on TV, is a very expensive business.

The natural progression is surely to take the Premier League product on the road.

Here’s a suggestion as to how that might work…..

Consider the current twenty-team Premier League format. By the turn of the calendar year, all sides will have played each other once. That will provide a natural break such that the top ten will go on to compete for the league title and European places, whilst the bottom ten will compete to avoid the trap door to the Championship. To keep the bottom half as interesting as possible, the team finishing at the top of the bottom pile will be given the opportunity to play off for a European berth. Each game will be a true six pointer!

From January until May, a further eighteen games to be played by each side, and whilst nine of those games will be played at the opposite venue to the corresponding fixture that took place before new year break point, the remaining games will be played at neutral venues on ‘Super Saturday’ and ‘Super Sunday’.

These fixtures will truly play out on the road, starting in Australasia and the far east on Saturday morning (GMT) and will keep on moving east until the final matches are played out somewhere on the west coast of the Americas.

For the English based fans who can’t afford to travel, fear not, TV coverage will commence on Saturday morning and ten consecutive Premier League matches will play out through to Sunday evening.

The pubs and the takeaway joints will do a roaring trade as the armchair fans gorge themselves on cheap lager and even cheaper pizza. It’ll have to be low budget food and drink because the cost of the subscription will be astronomical.

Here’s the best bit.

The global fanbases will truly get their fix, live and in the flesh.

From Sydney to Seoul, Delhi to Doha, Budapest to Berlin, Boston to Buenos Aries and Seattle to Santiago, the insatiable demand for the English Premier League will be satisfied and the money will roll in, like never before.

To hell with the ordinary fans and to hell with owners like Mike Ashley who cashed their chips in prematurely.

I might get this idea patented. It could catch on.

HTL

