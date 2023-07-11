Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Tommy Cassidy

Here at The Mag we have introduced a new feature, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Tommy Cassidy.

Our thanks to Brian Standen for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Slow, skilful, surprising.

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

Bolton away at Burden Park in the FA cup where Supermac scored a wonder goal.

If you look at his first goal where Tommy Cassidy provides a sublime pass, it was the first time I had seen a player seemingly glide on mud, he was not quick by any means but when it came to mud he was a class above.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

He could pick a pass, had amazing balance especially on the aforementioned mud, but surprisingly he also had a decent shot on him, just ask our neighbours about it.

Any weaknesses?

Obviously his speed and he did seem to be at times slightly on the heavier side than most footie players.

Your favourite memories of this player?

Third goal v Sunderland in 1980 at SJP.

His pass that put Supermac through against Bolton.

However, his best goal was a 40 yard rocket against West Ham at SJP in 1977, it is on youtube and simply spectacular.

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

Unfortunately, he would not get into today’s team.

Now Sandro Tonali has signed, what would that make your best available NUFC starting eleven?

Pope,

Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn

Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon

Isak, Wilson

Including your choice of much loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

Mick Mahoney

Kieran Trippier, Jonathan Woodgate, Pat Howard, Alan Kennedy

Tony Green, Jimmy Smith, Bruno G, Hatem Ben Arfa

Peter Beardsley Malcolm Macdonald

