Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Tino Asprilla

Here at The Mag we have introduced a new feature, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Tino Asprilla.

Our thanks to Mark Jankowski for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Mad Colombian Genius

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

I’d watched him at USA ’94 as part of a talented (and ultimately tragedy affected) Colombia team, so was very excited for his arrival when we signed him in 1996.

Nothing though could prepare me for the debut that was to follow. Stepping fresh off the plane from Italy in a quite spectacular fur coat, he was immediately popped on the bench for our trip down the A19 to play the Smoggies. Trailing 1-0, Tino was sent on to salvage a result and he more than delivered. Immediately tormenting Middlesbrough players with his close control, Tino latched onto a ball down the left channel before turning two defenders inside out and popping a pinpoint cross onto Steve Watson’s head for the equaliser. We eventually sealed the win via a bobbly Les Ferdinand shot (90s pitches eh!).

For my money Tino’s debut ranks highly amongst the all-time greatest PL bows.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

To say he was a mercurial talent would be an understatement.

Quite simply, if Tino wanted to beat you off the dribble he would, there was nothing an opponent could do to stop him. He also loved a goal on the big occasion.

Barcelona in the Champions League wrote Asprilla’s name into Newcastle United history.

Any weaknesses?

As is often the case with players of incredible talent but temperamental attitude, Tino could go missing at times in games, especially if he just wasn’t feeling it that day.

He probably should have scored more than he did too, 18 goals from 61 appearances isn’t good enough for a player of his ability.

Your favourite memories of this player?

Obviously, the Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona ranks as his greatest moment in a Newcastle United shirt, even watching on the TV at home you could feel the electricity jumping from the stands after each goal.

My personal favourite memory comes from the pre-match warm up against Villa in the 95/96 season. It was the only home game I attended that fateful season (if you think getting tickets now is hard you should have tried in 1996). The game itself is most famous for John Beresford having a raging argument with Keegan and getting hooked after 25 minutes for Robbie Elliott. For me the standout memory from that day was being mesmerised by Tino warming up by himself on the halfway line before the game, doing keepy-uppies while Robert Miles’ Children blasted over the PA system. I still have flashbacks to that moment every time I hear that song.

To this day I haven’t witnessed a player with the unique kind of close control Tino had (Isak comes close mind).

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

On ability he’s as good as anyone we’ve currently got but, hand on heart, he’s not got the graft for this current team. I see a lot of Tino’s best qualities in Alexander Isak but that lad is so professional and has so much potential, Tino would have to settle for a role off the bench.

Now Sandro Tonali has signed, what would that make your best available NUFC starting eleven?

4-3-3 Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Bruno G., Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin.

Including your choice of much / most loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

3-4-3 Given; Trippier, Coloccini, Albert; Solano, Bruno G., Tiote, Cabaye; Dyer, Shearer, Asprilla

