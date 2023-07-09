Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Peter Beardsley

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Before the start start of the 83/84 season there was this toon song released, which included the lyrics “New boy Peter runs like a cheetah, watch out Hoddle we’ve got Waddle, which actually turned out to be quite ironic, considering what happened later on in there football careers.”

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

Easy that question.

After a quiet start to his career at St James’ Park, Man City rocked up for a game, included in that cycle were matches against Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday.

A thumping 5-0 victory in front of a 33,000+ crowd with new boy Peter tearing apart a City team whilst bagging his first toon hat-trick to boot.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

When Peter Beardsley first came into the first team (after Arthur Cox had signed him from Vancouver Vegans (or whatever Justin Trudeau calls them now), he took a while to settle in.

What followed though – slide rule passes through to King Kev (a la Terry Mac style), his shimmies through opposition defences.

Who can forget in that home game against Derby County when he left four Derby defenders on there backsides scoring in a four nil win.

Or when he danced past the world’s self-proclaimed best centre half ooh ahh Paul McGarth in a 3-1 win against Aston Villa.

His famous slide tackle against Brighton when he then lobbed Joe Corrigan in a 3-1 win.

Plus of course his goal vs Pompey when beating a man on the line.

Your favourite memories of this player?

Man City hat-trick at hyem.

Portsmouth away. Beating the defender on the line, in a 4-1 win.

Hat-tick against the dark side on New Year’s Day 1985.

The 1986/87 season, keeping us up almost single-handedly.

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

Not only would Peter Beardsley get into the current toon team, he would have saved wor mandy £63 million large for young Alex Isak.

Including your choice of much loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

Pav because he’s a Geordie.

Mr Trippier changed the whole ethology of our club.

Stuart Pearce – should have signed him when Forest got relegated in 94. We would have definitely won the league in 95/96 season with him in the team.

Davy Mac, absolute warrior. Remember the Chronicle after he got an injury against Carlisle on New Year’s day.

Davey Mac has 63 stitches reported the Chronicle… but hopefully will be starting against Bolton, two days later.

Jeff Clarke, great defender. Once saw him play against Newcastle Blue Star (when he was on the coaching staff for us aged 44). And he just strolled through the game.

Woodgate – Simply the best defender I have ever seen play for us.

Keith Gillespie – Just for his jet heeled run past the Barcelona full back and whipping in that magnificent cross for Tino’s hat-trick.

Bruno. Doesn’t matter what era you played in, the great players of the day always had one thing in common. Time on the ball and this lad has it in abundance.

Imre Varadi. Should have never have been selt, for younger readers – a modern day Callum Wilson.

Peter Beardsley.

Ginola. If any younger readers never saw him play, just think Maxi. Magical on the ball, terrible off it. Tore Man Utd apart in the 5- 0 and didn’t lift a leg the week after in a 2-0 defeat.

