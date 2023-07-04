Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Pavel Srnicek

Here at The Mag we have introduced a new feature, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Pavel Srnicek.

Our thanks to Jinky Jim for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Pavel’s a Geordie.

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

How about when he let in six against Tranmere?

Or maybe getting sent off in the first game of the ’94 season against Leicester? (Probably not what you were after Ed!)

I started to like Pavel in those Ossie Ardiles days where we were getting tonked each week. I thought he really gave his best trying to hold back the tide, with a bunch of teenagers in front of him.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

When Pavel was on his game he could have a truly inspired 90 minutes.

Any weaknesses?

Yep, hence why he never felt like he was the nailed on number one.

However he saw off Burridge, Wright, Hooper and Hislop during his time, so he had something about him.

Your favourite memories of this player?

Two games.

One against Everton back in 95, where we won one-nil, and Pav had the game of his life. He got a spinetingling ovation as he came off.

Only to be beaten 12 years later when he came back to the club as short-term cover. He came on for Shay with a couple of minutes left and the roar that greeted him brought tears to this man’s eyes.

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

No, but that’s not the really the point is it.

I just really loved Pav as a bloke and as a player.

Having said that, he was good enough for the entertainers so how about a place on the bench?

With Sandro Tonali now signed, what would that make your best available NUFC starting eleven?

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn – Bruno, Tonali, Big Joe – Little Joe, Isak and I would give Gordon a chance to prove his worth.

Including your choice of much loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

Pavel – Barry Venison, Albert, Pat Howard, Kenny Wharton – David McCreery, Bobby Lee, Jinky Smith – David Kelly, Sir Les, Imre Varadi.

