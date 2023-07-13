Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Obafemi Martins

Here at The Mag we have introduced a new feature, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Obafemi Martins.

Our thanks to Barry Paul Henry for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

The three words would be erratic as you’d never know what you’d get with him, exciting as he scored some screamers , and lightning, due to his pace

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

Not sure I can pinpoint the exact moment as it was a long time ago now.

However, I remember having seen him play for Inter Milan, so I was excited when I learned we were getting him at that time.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

His strengths for me would have to be his pace off the shoulder of the last defender and I’d say the power he possessed in his shots.

Any weaknesses?

His weakness for me would have been maybe his awareness at times in anticipating and reading what defenders would do, as I felt a lot of his game was based around instinct.

Your favourite memories of this player?

He scored some proper crackers.

I’d go for that screamer away at Spurs where I think we won 3-2 .

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

Honestly, I’d say no, but he’d have been a great option to bring off the bench.

With Sandro Tonali now having signed, what would that make your best available NUFC starting eleven?

My strongest eleven would be Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali in Bruno’s position, Bruno in Sean’s position (harsh on Sean as he’s been outstanding), our lethal weapon duo in Willock and Joelinton on the left, Isak has to be central for me, and Miggy for the right.

There’s plenty of time though over pre-season and a couple of signings though to possibly make me rethink!

