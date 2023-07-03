Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Micky Quinn

Here at The Mag we have introduced a new feature, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Micky Quinn.

Our thanks to Greg McPeake for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Not three words but three phrases “He’s fat” He’s round” “He’s worth a million pounds”

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

His debut game against Leeds.

Revolution in the air and people boycotting the match.

Leeds of all clubs first game of the season. They had brought a good support as you’d expect and some of those West Yorkshire lads are always game and some of them in the home end if I remember right. So the atmosphere is top despite the sack the board protesters.

Mick Quinn was a record signing and lots of folk thought that £680,000 was well over the top for an overweight division two striker from Portsmouth (Me included).

When he banged those four goals in, suddenly I had a “real” number nine. Not Supermac who everyone touted as the greatest striker and all those people who claimed they had seen him smash Liverpool on his debut.

I was there to see Micky Quinn. I was there!

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

The famous quote from Micky Quinn that he was the fastest player over two yards, that was him.

Give him a moment in a game he was deadly. Unfortunately. the players around him did not provide enough of those moments.

Any weaknesses?

Apart from a strong resemblance to Bob Carolgees I cannot recall any other than his portly stature.

Your favourite memories of this player?

Apart from destroying the Whites of West Yorkshire, my favourite is with hindsight.

He was given a player of the year award on the pitch when we played Portsmouth at St James’ Park by the Independent Portsmouth Supporters. The guy who handed him the award became a good friend of mine and colleague many years later and Micky Quinn became a talking point and bond for me and the Pompey guy I worked with. That is what makes football special.

Pompey John thought he would get a seat in the Milburn stand after handing over the award on the pitch but was promptly ejected and then had to pay into the Leazes corner. The nineteen eighties eh?

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

Not in a million years.

Fitness and professionalism is the key to football now and Micky Quinn, as the chant goes “He’s fat” etc. Anthony Gordon has admitted blowing as he struggled to adjust to the pace of Newcastle United.

Quinn’s gift as a footballer though in this day and age with proper man management, who knows? It is hard to compare like for like thirty years on.

I met Micky Quinn on several occasions in the boozer after the game had finished which probably sums up what I have just said.

Top bloke though, always giving time to us drunken youngsters.

Assuming Sandro Tonali, what would that now make your best available NUFC starting eleven?

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno, Willock, JoeLinton, Isak, Almiron

Including your choice of much loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

Pav

Watson

Albert

Roeder (as long as he did the shuffle)

Wharton

Ben Arfa

Gazza

Solano

Beardsley

Quinn

Bellamy

