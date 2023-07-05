Opinion

My Newcastle United – Why I loved Jonas Gutierrez

Here at The Mag we have introduced a new feature, asking a number of our regular / irregular contributors to write about a past Newcastle United player that they liked / loved for whatever reason(s), not necessarily the best player they have ever seen.

More the fact that, this player became a big favourite of theirs, no matter what level of ability they had.

This time it is – My Newcastle United – Why I loved Jonas Gutierrez.

Our thanks to Jamie Smith for providing this overview:

Three words you could use to describe this player?

Big hearted survivor

Can you pinpoint what was the exact moment when this player first felt a bit special for you?

Honestly, this was in an electric debut at Old Trafford where he was absolutely outstanding as Keegan’s Magpies got a solid draw to start the season.

However, both player and club would peter out horribly after KK’s departure and the subsequent Ashley fallout in a season that ended with a sickening relegation.

Jonas felt like a dud buy and was probably in the category of those expected to leave.

However, the lasting effect of feeling a bit special came as that Championship season progressed and he showed he had the heart for the battle in a squad that stood up for the club at a dark time. Even added a few goals towards the end of that season.

What were this player’s strengths when at Newcastle United?

A constant willingness to take people on, despite regularly getting kicked to pieces, and a strength of character that showed up in that promotion season, although was nothing compared to the resilience that would follow.

Any weaknesses?

The lack of goals was a problem early on and he was never prolific with 12 goals in over 200 appearances. Could be a lack of end product on his more frustrating days.

Your favourite memories of this player?

So, this would be the opportunity to explain why I’ve picked Jonas for this.

I’ll just quickly mention that there is one goal at Wolverhampton that is often criminally left out of the conversation about Newcastle’s greatest ever Premier League goals, get and find it if you don’t know what I mean.

However, what Jonas Gutierrez represents is someone getting Newcastle United and giving it their all at a time when we needed a bit of heart and soul.

Following the relegation of 2008/09 the rats deserted the sinking ship, with the Owen situation very well known and the likes of Beye, Bassong and Martins all swiftly deciding the Championship was not for them.

With the mood around the place and Ashley’s neglect the club could have easily sunk were it not for those willing to dig in and restore a bit of dignity. Jonas was one of those that improved, battled and continued to excel back in the Premier as a European spot was pinched a couple of years later. He did begin to fade a bit after that but of course there were two incredible moments left to come.

Following the shocking news of a testicular cancer diagnosis, Jonas had a lengthy period away from the game for treatment and recuperation. Thankfully he beat the disease and recovered enough to take his place back in the squad, incredible stuff to fight back to the status of a professional athlete. The moment when he returned as a sub against Man Utd was an incredible memory, a real moment of humanity as SJP greeted his arrival with the sort of volume not particularly typical during that era.

I’m thinking everyone will have guessed the final memory and of course it’s Jonas’ final moments in a Newcastle shirt. With a final day relegation decider against West Ham heading our way, his run and shot to make it 2-0 was a cathartic moment to secure safety and complete his recovery arc amid wild scenes.

The celebration that followed saw him stare down the owner in the directors box and that is where Jonas stands out for me.

I think it’s important to recognise the contribution of those that kept the club in a positive state in the suffocating misery of the Ashley era. Without them we may never have been in the position to attract new owners and look towards the bright future that seems to beckon.

The promotion of 2009/10 and relative success that followed under Pardew was a big part of this and I’ll always respect those involved. However, some have blotted their copybook with sycophantic pro-Ashley comments (Nolan and Ameobi come to mind) but Jonas called the owner out, publicly denouncing him during his recovery and signing off with that defiant on-field gesture that replaces the Spider-Man mask for me as the definitive image of him at Newcastle.

Throughout all this Jonas has retained a positive relationship with the fans and regularly uses social media to cheer the club on from afar. I think that it’s always heartening when someone from far-off shores develops a relationship with the club and the city and this is one of the best examples I can think of. I’d like to see him welcomed back here at some point to right a long-standing wrong.

Hand on heart, on ability (not just your favouritism) would your player get in this current Newcastle United team that will play in the new season?

No. The wings are packed with talent, although I would argue that Jonas’ work ethic makes for an Eddie Howe type of player and he might get in the squad.

Now Sandro Tonali has signed, what would that make your best available NUFC starting eleven?

I’ve said before I think this is getting an outdated question as you need a revolving matchday 16 as opposed to a starting XI. A good guess would be:

Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar, Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Wilson

Including your choice of much loved player of the past, please give us a whole team of your much loved Newcastle United players of the past, once again, they don’t have to be the eleven best NUFC players you have ever seen play, just 11 who you really liked down the years (you can include current Newcastle players in this much loved all-time eleven).

Comfortably the hardest question here and I could probably provide an equally as positive second XI but I’ll choose this lot:

Pavel Srnicek

Kieran Trippier

Brian Kilcline

Phillipe Albert

Dan Burn

Bruno

Gazza

Rob Lee

Jonas

Peter Beardsley

Alan Shearer

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

