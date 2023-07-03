Opinion

My favourite match – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 4

After reading Tony Mallabar’s favourite toon game article at the weekend, I decided to share mine.

A lot of good and bad but this one stands out on 30 March 2008, a 3pm Sunday kick-off.

I have taken my daughter home and away now for years, still do, but she had to sit this one out, as school the next day and it would be a late return.

At this time we travelled with The Back Page a lot, well organised and did the job, so an early pick up at Durham services – not helped by the clocks going forward. Leaving the house at 5am the bus pulls up and sat in the first seat, next to a big lad, so a bit uncomfortable but did the job.

Now on the way down in the seat in front of me, was an ever present and stalwart supporter, Margaret Hay. I can remember her from the Armstrong Galley days, never missed home and away and a lovely lady who sadly passed away a few years ago.

She started chatting to the lad next to her about different matches over the years, recalling the Arsenal midweek away win when we went top of the league and saying we floated home amongst other recollections, it was great hearing her accounts about various games, a proper history of NUFC.

After getting back on the bus at the services another lad said there was a spare seat further up the bus and no disrespect but I was virtually hanging off the seat so I moved (will come back to that).

Anyway, got to Tottenham, I never drank then as I had to drive when I got back, so just the usual wander and a bite to eat, then into the ground .

King Kev had returned in the January but it wasn’t until the game before this, when beating Fulham at St James’ Park, that we won our first game under KK. Newcastle United being dragged back into a relegation battle and now we were about to come up against a front three of Berbatov Keane and Bent, so I feared the worst.

So into the ground and got to my seat, only for a lad to ask if I’d swap his seat so he could sit next to his mate, nee bother (come back to that one).

The game starts and early on we hit the bar through Beye but after 26 mins Bent scores, here we go.

However, this was a Kevin Keegan team and we start to get back into the game, I’m thinking if we can get level before half-time we’ve got a chance and sure enough a minute into added time, Nicky Butt equalises and the away end goes up, those who hadn’t gone for a drink anyway.

Second half begins and we come out firing, after months of Allardyce and a bad run this was more like it, free-kick and Geremi scores, get in! The place goes nuts.

Then even better, Owen 3-1 and Martins 4-1, the away end was bouncing.

After the final whistle, delirium in the away end and players come over and start throwing shirts in. Who catches one? Only the lad who I swapped seats with!

I can still remember going back to the coach, walking through the Spurs fans, the scowls on their faces. They hadn’t expected Tottenham 1 Newcastle 4 and neither had I.

Anyway, gets back on the coach and the Sky Sports come on interviewing. The cameras went on where I’d moved seat from, so missed getting on TV, but what a day out that was and as Margaret said, we floated home.

