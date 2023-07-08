Opinion

My article on Jeff Stelling helped set this in motion

A while ago I had a piece published where I referenced mental health.

Jeff Stelling calling out our disgraceful government and their massive failure to support its own people.

Cue angry posters in the comments section saying this is nothing to do with football and politics should not have a place on The Mag.

Gary Speed was probably one of the most high profile deaths associated with mental health in modern football.

I have recently watched and read what Alan Shearer had to say about the loss of Gary Speed as well as an interview with the BBC sports presenter Dan Walker. Very moving.

One of the greatest footballers ever to wear the Black and White, Hughie Gallacher, committed suicide on a railway line in Low Fell back in 1957.

Mental health is an area that is gathering pace in people’s consciences as several high profile footballers / sports personalities have claimed it as being an issue with them. Some even taking sabbaticals to get themselves capable of dealing with the pressures and the fame that their sport brings.

Everyone has a view on this one and I hear people say “they are so well paid how can they have issues.”

The first week of October is world mental health awareness week.

Recently, a student whom I teach and who is shortly off to University, gave me a present and a card which ends with ‘P.S. keep posting your articles”

This made me pause for thought.

These particular articles that The Mag published which were written by me, are all out there online, Manchester badges, Bramley Moore Dock, the lack of diversity at Crystal Palace, all issues that I believe are curtain raisers for discussion.

They are all authored with my real name, no alter ego here, which means all students have access to what I have written, and leaves me no hiding place.

I am open to the youngsters I work with, but that also means open to my employers who I know monitor social media activity, so I have to be very aware of what I put down in writing. I very rarely post on twitter for that very reason.

I have used and shared the basis of articles with the young people I spend time with. Using the sources of these articles with the eighteen year olds in my charge to create varied debates from football architecture on to human / social disaster (Heysel and Hillsborough and the role of the police and the media) as well as racism historically in football.

In Black History Month (tokenism at its finest in my opinion – History is History, people should know the truth, the whole truth) we looked at the first black footballers through to the modern black footballers and how some of them contribute back to their communities where their families originated.

Football, a brilliant lever to gain attention and lead on to the bigger pictures. Under Michael Gove we were directed to teach “British values”. How can you explain and justify British values to kids living in extreme poverty in the crumbling council estates of Deptford, Woolwich and Thamesmead or any despairing area in Britain for that matter. These issues are a great soundboard for a discussion on inequality in our society and the causes of that inequality.

The young lass who wrote ‘keep posting your articles’ clearly understood the relevance of debate. She had also obviously googled me and read my words through The Mag. She said she enjoyed my take on football, my love of Newcastle United and the shared experience that is football.

The present by the way was a mug that says “Beware might start talking politics” I’ll stick to my Newcastle United mug thank you.

