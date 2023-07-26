Transfer Market

Most expensive Championship transfers ever – Newcastle United are buyers and sellers

Buying players from the Championship.

Whether Premier League clubs buying, or those from abroad.

What are the most expensive Championship transfers down the years?

Football Daily have reported on the most expensive Championship transfers:

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth to Man City 2020) – £41m

James Maddison (Leicester City to Spurs 2023) – £40m

Harvey Barnes (Leicester City to Newcastle United 2023) – £39m

Ollie Watkins (Brentford to Aston Villa 2020) – £33m

Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United to Spurs 2016) – £30m

Joao Pedro (Watford to Brighton 2023) – £30m

Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund) – £25m

As you can see, Newcastle United included as both buyers and sellers.

Gini Wijnaldum would also have been in and around the lower end of these listings, as his transfer fee was widely reported as around the £25m mark when deserting Newcastle United for Liverpool in 2016.

No surprise that many of the biggest Championship transfers are when clubs drop out of the top tier.

Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are 2023 summer movers who have already made this list, with seemingly at least a couple of others set to join them.

James Ward-Prowse has a few clubs after him and will end up on this list, whilst Newcastle’s third bid of £30m for his teammate Tino Livramento was turned down by Southampton in recent days, with NUFC predicted to go back for another go.

