Mike Ashley should never now be referenced by Newcastle United fans – Really???

A lot of people complain about articles and comments in The Mag that “harp on about Mike Ashley”, with some people making the claim that it’s done now and we should no longer mention him.

Whilst that’s certainly a point, I feel that the references to the previous regime are a way in healing and grieving what has been lost in 14 mostly wasted years, following this wonderful club.

Just because it’s over, I don’t think we should necessarily “forget” what’s happened.

I feel that it’s not just what Mike Ashley did, that sucked the joy out of being a Newcastle fan, but what the wider football scene did in condoning it.

From the likes of Rio Ferdinand with his ridiculous comments, to the somewhat more subtle media hacks always implying or outright saying, that our club was where it deserved to be and that we were delusional to want or expect better.

Not to mention the abuse of statistics in the Steve Bruce era.

Mindlessly pointing at the table and claiming that Bruce was doing as good a job as Rafa.

Never taking a deeper look at how he benefited from Rafa’s previous good work, only to screw it up, as well as completely ignoring the unbelievable amount of blind luck Bruce carried, until even that ran out.

I have even heard defences of Mike Ashley that he “ran the club prudently” which we’re supposedly benefitting from now, preventing us from “doing a Leeds.”

There are of course owners of other clubs who have arguably been even worse than Mike Ashley but I’ve never heard of rival fans telling the likes of Leeds, Bury, Blackpool and others, that they should be grateful and that it’s what they deserve.

No, these fans instead are sympathised with and listened to, as few people know a football club better than its fans.

And this is why some still bring up the Mike Ashley era when observing positive steps taken by our new owners, because despite all the evidence, despite all the glaringly obvious problems we had and the deliberately malicious owner that was plain to see we suffered under, we weren’t taken seriously and that won’t be forgiven for a long time.

