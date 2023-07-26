News

Mauricio Pochettino ahead of facing Newcastle United – Time to stop talking about top 4 or top 6

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, only five months after seeing them lose in the Champions League final to Liverpool.

As the Newcastle United takeover was delayed, the out of work manager was claimed to be the favourite to get the job when / if the takeover happened.

However, with Mike Ashley still at St James’ Park, January 2021 saw Mauricio Pochettino appointed at PSG.

Lasting 18 months in Paris, he once again found himself out of work in July 2022 when PSG showed him the door.

Another year on the sidelines before less than four weeks ago Mauricio Pochettino returned to the Premier League, this time with Chelsea.

Quite a lot has changed in the Premier League since the Argentine manager last worked in the top tier.

Maybe best summed up by the fact that in the 2021/22 season Chelsea finished third and qualified for the Champions League, whilst Newcastle United ended up mid-table in eleventh. Only for a year later Chelsea finishing 12th in the 2022/23 Premier League table, whilst Newcastle United ended up fourth and will play Champions League football this coming season.

Funny old game.

Ahead of the two clubs meeting tonight, Mauricio Pochettino declaring that it is now out of date to talk about a ‘top four’ or ‘top six’…

Mauricio Pochettino talking ahead of Chelsea facing Newcastle United on Wednesday night in Atlanta:

“The Premier League is the big 20!

“Every team in the Premier League is strong, it is very competitive.

“Now it has changed a little bit the perception.

“It is true that in the past there were different teams there but this is the most competitive league in the world.

“I think it is unfair now to say top six, top seven, and which teams you put there.

‘In the table last season, Chelsea were out of the top six.

“It is a really competitive league and now I think we have to stop talking about the top four, six or seven.

‘The most important thing in all these situations is that the players decide to be here at Chelsea.

“Then if you came from outside or through the Academy, it’s the same.

“You need to feel you desire to be here and be committed to Chelsea.

“If you are not committed to the project, we will find a solution for both sides.

“I think all the players we have here are committed to help the team and club to be in the same position Chelsea were, historically.”

