Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans now having their say

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag,

I enjoy reading your articles every day but the latest article ‘(Newcastle United owners have got the pricing wrong this time’) by Eddie James is wrong.

Eddie is going on about the prices for two friendlies being pricey but £30 to watch 3 games on Saturday incl the lasses, or £30 to watch 2 games on Sunday and finally the whole weekend would be 5 games for £55 is an absolute bargain.

Last year to watch two friendly games would cost £35 in total but seeing as this year they are day tickets and I have booked for the Sunday to watch 2 games from 12.30 at £30 so I think the article should say “I think Eddie James got his pricing wrong and the club have done us a good turn”.

Nathan

Nathan

Dear Mag,

We had been planning on heading to at least one of the pre-season matches at St James’ Park.

More for the kids, as I’m not a great fan of friendlies.

Sadly, it won’t be happening this time for them (the kids).

Last summer it was £60 for the wife, the kids and me to go and watch the Athletic Bilbao match, but this time it will be £90 for the four of us to go either day.

Speaking to a few other people I know, it is a similar story. They would go to friendlies with the kids, helps fill in a day during the holidays as well.

However, whilst £60 is an ok day out price, with all the financial pressures these days, £90 to watch the toon in a non-competitive game, we just can’t justify.

Going to try and take them to a League Cup match, hopefully get a home game in the third round.

It seems crazy that the club are charging £30 for either of these SJP friendlies, when for £30 an adult AND a kid can go to a Carabao Cup game for the same price.

Mike Taylor

Dear Mag,

As we gear up for the new season, rumours always abound on the incomings and outgoings at the club.

The obvious objective is strengthen for Champions League action and see who will come in by September 1st.

ASM, staying or going?

Gordon, moving up front based on his winning U21 role?

Tonali, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Miggy, Gordon and ASM across the centre and wings, or does Bruno play behind Isak?

All these questions on our minds and the desire to consolidate on the fourth place and hit the ground running.

I’d love to see another striker in to support Wilson as he’ll obviously be a cause for concern in recent times and for Isak to be the main man.

The future is bright, the future is black and white, but we need to get quality in over quantity.

The coming weeks will be interesting for sure.

Tony

Dear Mag,

I love the cool way that Eddie Howe handles everything.

I watched his interview on Sunday as the players arrived back for pre-season.

Eddie was just his usual self, talking about all the big stuff, preparations for the season and so on, but so matter of fact.

He has said before that he’s a total workaholic and I think he definitely is one of those great leaders who takes all the pressure on himself and that allows then the players to go out on the pitch and do their stuff.

We are lucky to have Eddie Howe.

Fans should really appreciate how lucky we are.

Sally Jones

Dear Mag,

The mackems are the gift that just keeps on giving.

No sooner had Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon picked up a winners medal and been named ‘Man of the Tournament’ after the England Under 21’s had defeated Spain, the usual suspects on the Sunderland fans forum were online with their unique brand of poisononous vitriolic bile.

The mere irony that their own fading team had just won a ‘thriller’ against the mighty South Shields in the South Tyneside/Wearside derby, never stopped these same sad people from having a pop at anything good happening for a Newcastle player.

I think that derbies against South Shields will eventually become the name of the game and the highlight in the football calender for Sunderland and their decreasing local support.

They are also just about the last set of supporters of any club still harping on about Newcastle United’s majority owners being the Saudi PIF. That’s old hat now and nobody really gives a toss anymore.

Manchester United’s fairweather fans are literally begging for similar ownership as I type.

I never want the mackems to enjoy any success apart from another foray in the Pizza Cup.

They will have to be relegated to the Third Tier of English football yet again to participate in this competition, and I’m going to have a tipple on them going down again.

As a long suffering Newcastle United fan, the mackem relegations to the third tier in 1987 and in 2017 were incredibly enjoyable.

Bazoox

Dear Mag,

It all feels a bit surreal at the minute.

I do know / accept deep down that the season is kicking off again in another four weeks but it doesn’t seem real.

I think I am still on a high from last season, struggling to come down from that after so much nonsense in the years before it.

I remember how I felt only two years ago, going into yet another pointless season with Mike Ashley. Pointless very much the key word!

It quickly became clear that we were heading down for a third time under the FCB and who knew this time when we’d ever get back to the Premier League, I think it would have been very different to the other two times when he got incredibly lucky with Chris Hughton and Rafa.

Without doubt Ashley would have kept Bruceless and I think things would have got so much worse in the Championship, with no instant bounce back this time.

Ashley’s main men were Charnley and Bruce, the fact that they are both unemployed says it all.

RG


