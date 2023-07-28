Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans now having their say in pre-season

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then contribute@themag.co.uk is the place):

Dear Mag,

Really enjoying the Lewis Miley progress.

End of last season he looked impressive when getting a chance.

Now in America he looks like he has really come on.

Playing and training with the first team is doing wonders no doubt.

Mixing with Joelinton, Bruno and Tonali, what more could you ask for as a 17 year old???

For somebody who only turned 17 in May, he has great physique.

I can’t wait to see how good he is going to be by the age of 21 or so.

Cheers

Ron

Dear Mag,

I can’t wait for the season to kick off.

So many positives.

Wilson and Isak available up front.

Likes of Tonali and the Brazilian boys in midfield.

Almiron, Gordon, Barnes etc on the wings.

Top four again? Get through our Champions League group?

I have no idea BUT what I do know is that in Eddie Howe and this set of players, we will have a bloody great go at achieving that.

Will Davison

Dear Mag,

I have to hold my hands up.

I thought there was no chance Miggy could repeat last season.

Not saying he will definitely hit double figures again but seeing him in pre-season and those finishes against Rangers and Chelsea, I think he does have every chance of getting up to that kind of goals level again.

If Miguel Almiron can do this, it would be a massive boost to our chances this season.

I can see a lot more extra goals coming from elsewhere as well, the likes of Barnes, Gordon, Willock, Joelinton, Tonali, Bruno….

Pete Thompson

Dear Mag,

The most important close season NUFC have faced for some 20 years.

Whilst remembering the FFP rules it is clear that the aim of the board was, or should have been, to have the transfer targets in place prior to pre-season so our management and coaching teams could start preparations for the coming season early enough to make a positive difference.

Well it is apparent that with only two major signings and two minor signings to date, the fast securement has fallen short by some two or three players and that some priority targets have been lost.

So what is the true position on transfers?

I cannot understand why the three top executives associated with transfers have flown to America to have a pow wow with Eddy and the coaches to review and plan their next step, to my mind that’s a waste of time and money at this late stage they could have video conferenced, had the same discussion and have moved forward – not good.

If we are to believe the media experts we have a bid for an Italian superstar of some £82 million, which I personally think is a waste of time, everyone knows our bid values and costs so it’s all bound to fail, meanwhile time disappears and those players on the books no longer needed are staying put, doing nothing on high salaries that cannot be equaled, it is therefore a time and cost logjam that should not have happened and needs resolving.

Out of all this the glowing arrival at last from the academy is of three youngsters who have been the stars of the American pre-season games and I for one would like to see at least one as an absolute minimum start in the team to play Villa in our first game – as for the recruitment and squad thinning exercise, we need more quick positive action – get going people.

Thomas Blackett

Dear Mag,

I can’t believe we are just over two weeks away from the season kicking off and the Villa match tickets aren’t even on sale yet.

No idea why the club can’t tell us what the problem is and when they are going to be available.

It was enough of a nightmare sorting our memberships this week, the club’s online ticketing system is a shocker.

However, living away from the Toon in exile, we need to book trains and stuff, so need a bit of notice!

TC

Dear Mag,

I heard a really rubbish Tonali chant at the Rangers game involving the word spaghetti – and I don’t think Sandro is the kinda chap to appreciate such cliched stuff like that. So I had to put pen to paper and come up with something just a fraction less cliched….

To the tune of Volare

TONALI – woh oh

Toon Army – woh oh oh oh

Sandro is our new midfield king

His football is giving us wings,

He’s the new Geordie darlin’

he cost more than a farthin’

and thats why he’s making us sing….

TONALI – woh oh etc etc

Paul Robinson

Dear Mag,

Interesting to see some people wanting to write Newcastle off already.

The claims are that…

For sure NUFC won’t reach last season’s heights.

For sure the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham will automatically be better than last season.

Who knows how things will turn out BUT for sure, neither of these two things are guaranteed.

Newcastle United have already improved their best eleven in two positions, so why shouldn’t the reasonable expectation be that NUFC could be even better this time?

Chris Charlton

