Leicester fans react as Newcastle United made favourites to sign Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes has been repeatedly linked with Newcastle United for some time.

Relegation for the Foxes seemingly guaranteeing that both the 25 year old and James Maddison would be leaving this summer, potentially both of them heading to Tyneside.

Maddison has already signed for Tottenham, with £180,000+ wages per week wages, not something Newcastle were prepared to pay.

What about Harvey Barnes though?

Well, the last 24 hours or so have seen the likes of the Telegraph, Mail and Guardian all report that their information is that Newcastle United are now favourites to sign Harvey Barnes, with West Ham, Aston Villa and others also claimed to be interested.

Reading the comments below from Leicester fans gives some interesting perspective on the situation.

Also some interesting debate on what is happening generally at Newcastle United…

With Harvey Barnes, I think it is clear he is popular with Leicester fans, both as a player and as a person. He has been with Leicester some 17 years since the age of eight and has been a really good performer in the Premier League.

In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has has 57 direct goal involvements in the league, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists.

To give that some kind of context, in the same four seasons, ASM has had 28 direct PL goal involvements – scoring 12 and assisting another 16.

Clearly most Leicester fans would love Harvey Barnes to stay but vast majority are realistic that relegation ensures his departure. Whilst journalists generally seem to reckon at least £30m-£35m will be needed if Newcastle United are to land the winger, the Leicester fans appear to be generally insisting / hoping on £50m.

Also, claims that Harvey Barnes is a bit of a home lover and not keen to move far from where he is now, supposedly not wanting to go to any London club and potentially not moving anywhere that means he has to move house / home. Some indicating that simply another more laidback (not London) location will appeal to the player.

Leicester fans on Foxes Talk debate ‘what next?’ for Harvey Barnes:

‘Bearing in mind Newcastle want an attacking midfielder too, and pleading poverty, then I don’t see them being serious about Barnes.

They don’t seem to have enough squad depth to raise funds either.’

‘My mate said that Howe will be looking to move Bruno forwards, the signing of Tonali allows this.’

‘I still struggle to understand why Newcastle seem so restricted by FFP when others around them continue to blow such obscene money. I presume its the concern of what might happen to Everton and they’re being ultra cautious.’

‘Newcastle are way below the rich six on turn over. It will take them a season or two to push up there and the CL qualification is brilliant for them as it helps justifiy some new ‘excessive’ deals. new uefa ffp rules are based around turn over and spend as a percentage.’

‘I dont think it’s just Newcastle, it’s a bit of a myth that other clubs ignore FFP. Look at Chelsea’s rapid fire sale, for example, they’re clearly rushing to become compliant.

What does surprise me, however, is that if Chelsea’s sales to Saudi really are dirty (and I suspect they are) I’m a little bit surprised we’ve not seen any of Newcastle’s squad rotation journeymen get bought up by Saudi clubs for overly inflated fees to enable Newcastle to spend more.’

‘Maybe Newcastle have gone under the radar on what they’ve spent, I think in people’s conscious minds it was expected to be much more.’

‘Newcastle will offer about 30 for him. They are being careful not to pay over what they believe a player is worth. We don’t really want them involved as it’ll just waste time. Ideally we’d want around 45/50? No way they pay that. West Ham/villa on the other hand …’

‘Yep. For some reason they feel Gordon will continue as a first team choice, so I can’t see them paying 45/50 for a substitute.’

‘The idea of Barnes being backup to Anthony Gordon fills me with unfathomable rage.’

‘They really should have waited until the summer and gone for Barnes instead (from their point of view). Gordon isn’t fit to clean Barnes boots.’

‘Newcastle, Villa, West Ham.

He is our last big asset, so as much as I would like him to stay, I think the smart move is to sell and help balance the books.’

‘Barnes is easily a £50m player. How many English wingers score and assist on a regular basis. Especially in teams as bad as ours. If Gordon is worth £45 (he’s not) then Barnes is a £100m player.’

‘It would feel a bit strange getting 40m for Maddison but 50m for Barnes…’

‘Looks quite simple with Barnes. Think if he gets a move to a team where he doesn’t need to move house he goes, so probably anyone other than Newcastle.’

‘Clearly loved playing for Leicester and living in the county.

Was perfect player for us for next 5 years in prem especially with increased economic dominance of big 7. Perhaps lack of ambition will hold him back, but was suited to us.

Will always be very fond of Harvey, was my favourite player in this current crop. And surely we can all agree of players who could move to European sides he handled himself the best by country mile.’

‘I had £35m maximum for Barnes, if we get an offer for £50m, that lucky club will find their hands being snapped clean off.’

‘He’s not wanting to leave unlike a certain academy graduate we have. But if we get an offer of 50million then I’d imagine the club may try persuade him to go.’

‘If Villa and Newcastle aren’t willing to pay him six figures then he’s probably being advised to hang around another year (which suits his personal circumstances) and to take a move next summer when his fee will be lower and he can manipulate that drop into his package.’

‘If the player is reluctant to go to London, then we actually only have Villa and Newcastle!!!’

‘We are gonna have to wait for the transfer domino effect to kick in I think. None of us would be surprised if he leaves, but it’s also not out of the question that he starts for us against Cov. What will be most annoying for me is that he starts with us, has a great start and then someone comes in for him.’

‘I would like the club to have some bits about them and tell all parties concerned that it’s wrapped up soon or deals off and he stays. I don’t want him starting only for him to get plucked at the last minute, Fofana really hampered us last season.’

‘He’s not going anywhere is he, I’m preparing for him to be playing for us next month.’

‘Cheers Barnsy, knew we’d fleece at least one club this summer. It’s what we do best.’

‘Without him and Maddison that’s 23 goals last season walking out the door.’

‘Can’t see 50m although now we have madders money in and Barnes has two years left, we should push our case and ask fir it.’

‘Anything north of £40m with the potential to reach/exceed £50m would be great.

Barnes’ utter uselessness out of possession isn’t something I’ll miss.’

‘I still don’t think he’s that keen to go. I will go out on my shield and say I think he tries to get us promoted this season and if we don’t he’ll go next summer. He just doesn’t seem keen on moving atm’

‘I think Barnes would prefer the Villa move over West Ham/Newcastle/Spurs.

Mrs is pregnant and he’s just bought a house in Woodhouse.’

