Leicester fans comments on Harvey Barnes signing for Newcastle United – Very illuminating

Leicester fans have been reacting to Harvey Barnes deciding to move to Newcastle United.

The 25 year old winger leaving the Foxes after 16 years at the East Midlands club.

So how have the Leicester fans taken the news?

Well, the people who know a player best are usually those who watch him regularly, so it is great to see so many Leicester fans absolutely gutted that Harvey Jones has left.

Whilst it is the cherry on top of the icing on the cake, to read the comments from Leicester fans who are especially crying because the destination is Newcastle United…

Leicester fans commenting on Harvey Barnes signings for Newcastle United, via their Foxes Talk forum:

‘This one hurts.’

‘Massive, massive shame and it really sums up this sh.t situation we find ourselves in thanks to Brendan and an appalling board.

Having to sell our most exciting homegrown prospect to try and fund a Championship season that shouldn’t be happening is just sickening.’

‘All the best Harvey.

Deep down I don’t think he wanted to leave, but truth be told he’s way too good to be playing in the championship.’

‘Huge shame, good luck to him.’

‘Inevitable but still sh.t to read.

Been a good servant, could often go missing in games, but stats were strong and gave us some important goals.’

‘Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets 20+ goal contributions in all competitions for Newcastle next season.’

‘That Newcastle Shirt Sponsor is grotesque.’

‘Farewell to the Countesthorpe Robben.’

‘Best of luck Harvey for the future, and thanks for everything you did. A frustrating player to watch at times, but easily the best player we’ve produced since Heskey, and IMO a much better player than the aforementioned.

I hope he gets applause from the fans when he returns to play against us. He deserves it.’

‘He describes Newcastle as an “attackers dream” lol bloke scored more than 10 PL league goals once despite playing in a team that finished 5th twice.’

‘Wait we are going to “he was never even good anyway” right off the bat?’

‘He got to a point and never progressed, probably went backwards to be honest, obviously Howe will be a better coach than Brendan king of the north Rodgers so he might get him to realise the potential.’

‘Gutted, honestly thought he would be the one staying forever.’

‘A sale to Newcastle does offer a route back to us for him if we manage to sort ourselves out. The trajectory they are on looks like it will give players a fairly short shelf life.’

‘Really sad to see him go.

Could have easily been here for his entire career had we not been relegated.

We now have pretty much 0 goals and 0 creativity in the team!’

‘Wish him the best, just a shame we had to lose him to the sports washing regime.’

‘Harvey will score plenty of goals for them but probably not against the top teams but hey Newcastle need to beat the rest and he will help them.’

‘Must mean Newcastle have sold or just about to sell ASM for exactly the same fee they are buying Barnes for.

Shame they got taken over when they did or no one would have been bothered about going to them and they would probably be in the championship now or just yo yo in the league.’

‘Like the lad, wish him the best – but there of all places?’

‘He’ll do really well under Howe! Can see him getting into the England side on a regular basis now.

Good luck Harvey!’

‘I’m gutted its Newcastle, as I’d like him to do well but i want them to do abysmally…

This really hits home the mess we have made of our situation 2/3 years ago – selling Barnes to Newcastle out of necessity would have been unthinkable then.’

‘ get used to it. Saudi FC will be vying with Dubai City for the next decade or two, unless Qatari United becomes a thing. Who knows, maybe the Saudis will throw so much money at football the Saudi league takes over and the English game becomes a feeder for teams there?

But it says it all when Maddison going to Spurs or Tielemans to Villa are actually the lesser evils than playing for atrocious humans rights United. That’s the world is these days unfortunately!’

‘If someone can coach him to make his first touch more positive and fill him full of confidence he’ll be a great player. He was unstoppable for us in the right mood, and had plenty more to give us. What a shame he’s gone before we wanted.

The concern now is having very little creativity and attacking threat in the squad.’

‘A sad one. I only wish him well.’

‘I’ve got an inkling he’ll struggle initially personally.

Once he gets going, he’ll be a great asset to them.’

‘Really hope he smashes it.’

‘Such a shame. I hate brendan so very much.’

‘Sad, but inevitable. He’ll do well there I feel, definitely going into my fantasy team.’

‘Honestly, I just felt his heart wasn’t in it last season. Just seemed to be totally moody in most games. Lacked the effort. Lost connection with the fans. He’s a Leicester lad and surely he should have rolled his sleeves up to get us back up there. All those that say that he’s begrudgingly gone, I beg to differ.’

‘Good luck Harvey , hope you grab more goals, enjoy Europe and maybe get an England call up.’

‘Absolutely gutted, even if these aspirations of immediate promotion are achieved it’ll take years to have a player of Barnes level again. Cheap too; English, home-grown, 25, proven quality and a goalscorer.’

‘Wish him all the best, he’ll need to offer something different now, big test for him up there.’

‘Stats are good but in Barnes case, get used against him. The one about only getting double figures goals without context is one. The other is assists. It will happily be pointed out by some that he only got 1 assist last season but conveniently missed out for the agenda the 10 assists the season before. Or 8 in 2019/20.

Basically, he has combined goals and assists well into the double figures every season for the four seasons he was properly in the side. It has varied whether that is weighed more in favour of goals or assists but overall numbers are very good.’

‘Good luck to him. Too good for the Championship and will score plenty in that side.’

‘For all the ravings about Brighton they’ve still not achieved what we did. And will be interesting to see how well Newcastle fair this year, they’ve spent more than we could in a space of time but I’d still be surprised to see them finish higher than 5th.’

‘Really quite enjoying seeing these players gone.

Forget their talent, they don’t wanna be here, i’m quite easy with that, just go.’

‘Want him to do well.

But one of the most baffling, frustrating and brilliant players I’ve seen in a LCFC shirt.

Never seen a player so capable of something brilliant, then suddenly forgetting he is on the pitch the next. I really believe he could have got 15+ goals in every season since about 2020. He could be that dangerous but just didn’t take chances, yet would go and score harder ones.

Wish him well though and feel like he did give a damn about the club.’

