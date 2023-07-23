Transfer Market

Leicester City release classy statement after Harvey Barnes signs for Newcastle United

Sunday afternoon has seen Leicester City release a statement after Harvey Barnes joined Newcastle United.

A classy response from the East Midlands club as they lose their star player.

Leicester City declaring ‘Harvey departs with the thanks of all friends and colleagues at the Football Club for his contribution during that time and best wishes for his future career.’

A more gracious farewell statement than some we have seen, AC Milan only released a two line statement on their official website after Sandro Tonali chose to move to St James’ Park.

To be honest it is only fitting that Leicester City have done the right thing, as Harvey Barnes has been at their club 16 years and they are banking a reported £38m for a player who cost nothing.

A player whose stats stand up to the closest scrutiny. In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists. Quite astonishing that Barnes has only had 14 minutes in an England shirt and that was way back in October 2020.

Even last season, despite the relegation, Harvey Barnes still scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, 13 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

Leicester City official statement – 23 July 2023:

‘The transfer of midfielder Harvey Barnes from Leicester City to Newcastle United has now been concluded, subject to league approval.

– Midfielder Harvey Barnes to join Newcastle United

– The 25-year-old is a product of Leicester City’s Academy

– Barnes made 187 appearances for the Foxes since his debut in 2016

Barnes joins the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee after making a total of 187 appearances for Leicester City since his debut in a UEFA Champions League match away at Porto in December 2016.

The 25-year-old scored 45 goals for the Club during that period, while also enjoying successful loan spells with MK Dons, Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion in the Football League.

He is a product of Leicester City’s Academy, having been with the Club since the age of nine and going on to make his England debut in October 2020 before helping the Foxes to lift the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.

After a proud 16-year association with Leicester City, Harvey departs with the thanks of all friends and colleagues at the Football Club for his contribution during that time and best wishes for his future career.’

