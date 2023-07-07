Transfer Market

Kylian Mbappe : Newcastle United one of only 3 clubs who could buy him – Bruno Satin

Newcastle United are one of only three clubs who could potentially buy Kylian Mbappe.

That is the opinion of to European football agent Bruno Satin.

Satin naming Newcastle United alongside Real Madrid and Manchester City.

His reasoning is that these are the only three clubs who could feasibly pay the money needed at the moment to sign Kylian Mbappe.

These comments coming as there is a stand-off between the player and PSG.

Kylian Mbappe saying he is happy to stay BUT at the same time, PSG saying that whilst they desperately want to keep Mbappe, he has to sign an extension to his current deal which has only one year to run, as it would be madness to then see the best player in the world leave for nothing next summer.

Bruno Satin talking to L’Equipe about the future of Kylian Mbappe:

‘It’s difficult to give a price for Kylian Mbappe.

‘A normal club, that is to say not a club-state, will not in my opinion pay £170m today.

‘In my opinion, only Manchester City, Newcastle and Real Madrid can pay today.

“For me, the real price is between £85m and £130m, after which there can be bonuses to go up to £170m or almost.

‘If there are few suitors, it is not likely to increase its price

‘There is certainly the length of the contract that comes into play but in the case of a boy like Kylian Mbappe, it’s not just that. But today, which clubs are likely to welcome him? Not the English in my opinion.

‘If they can pay the transfer, they do not give salaries like the one he has in Paris. In general, the highest are around £22m to £27m gross, but the English can compensate with marketing solutions.

‘Today, I only see Real. So, if there are few suitors, it is not likely to drive up its price.’

Always amusing how Newcastle United are included in so many transfer stories these days for elite players.

Perfectly summed up when you are talking about Kylian Mbappe, the best (and most expensive!) player in the world.

What is his ‘real’ value?

Well, I think Declan Rice is a very decent player BUT when you are talking about Arsenal paying £105m for him, then as the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe is surely valued a serious amount higher than that.

As to who could potentially afford to pay the transfer price for Kylian Mbappe, well certainly not Newcastle United. Certainly not with FFP restrictions, unless maybe selling all three of Bruno, Botman and Isak maybe, which would kind of defeat the object. This is only blue sky thinking of course, as naturally this isn’t going to happen.

Ironically, I would guess that any number of clubs in Saudi Arabia would be able to afford to buy Kylian Mbappe.

