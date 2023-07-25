Transfer Market

Karl Darlow to Leeds United now looks imminent – Another Newcastle United player heading out

Karl Darlow is on his way out of St James’ Park, just a case of which club next?

The 32 year old had been expected to join Bournemouth but the Premier League club are now reported to be in the process of signing Andrei Radu from Inter Milan, on an initial loan with option to buy.

This has left the way open for Leeds United, who have been linked for some time with Karl Darlow.

As well as others, The Athletic are now reporting that Leeds and Newcastle are progressing in talks, with a move for the goalkeeper to Elland Road now looking imminent.

Hull had wanted to buy Karl Darlow after a successful loan spell last season, only for the Humberside club to reveal earlier this month that they couldn’t afford a permanent deal due to Newcastle’s valuation of the goalkeeper.

The local media in Hull quoting £5m as the price tag Newcastle United have put on Karl Darlow, as they try to claw some cash in on top of Chris Wood now completing his permanent move to Forest this window and Allan Saint-Maximin set to also move out. Cash to help pay for new signings and help deal with FFP parameters.

Leeds United are progressing in their talks over a deal to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Illan Meslier is expected to leave Elland Road this summer and late last season lost his place to Joel Robles, who was at Leeds on a short-term deal and has already left.

Hopefully Newcastle United can be successful as well in moving any number of other players who don’t feature in Eddie Howe’s plans.

