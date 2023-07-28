Transfer Market

Karl Darlow sale price to Leeds United made public – As Newcastle United keeper heads out

Karl Darlow is on his way out of St James’ Park.

The 32 year old had been expected to join Bournemouth but the Premier League club are in the process of signing Andrei Radu from Inter Milan, on an initial loan with option to buy.

That left the way open for Leeds United, who had been linked for some time with Karl Darlow.

Hull had wanted to buy Karl Darlow after a successful loan spell last season, only for the Humberside club to reveal earlier this month that they couldn’t afford a permanent deal due to Newcastle’s valuation of the goalkeeper. The local media in Hull quoting £5m as the price tag Newcastle United had put on Karl Darlow.

Now everything has been agreed between Newcastle and Leeds, with Karl Darlow also agreeing personal terms with the Elland Road club.

The transfer set to be formally announced following the keeper’s medical after flying back from Newcastle United’s USA trip.

Interesting to see that the Karl Darlow sale price has now been made public, with The Yorkshire Post and numerous other media revealing that rather than somewhere around the £5m mark as had been originally thought / hoped by many NUFC fans, Leeds are actually paying only £400,000 for Karl Darlow.

I can only assume that when Hull City said they have been priced out of a permanent move for Darlow, they must have been expecting Newcastle United to do an overall deal whereby NUFC would subsidise the keeper’s wages, meaning in reality there would be little/no net cash coming into St James’ Park.

As a relegated club that will be receiving tens of millions of parachute payments, Leeds are in a far stronger position than the likes of Hull when it comes to paying wages and transfer fees.

However, it would appear that £400,000 was indeed the current market price for the 32 year old Karl Darlow, with no club offering more.

Hopefully Newcastle United can be successful as well in moving any number of other players who don’t feature in Eddie Howe’s plans.

