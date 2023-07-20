Transfer Market

Karl Darlow on standby to fly back from USA and complete move away from Newcastle United

Karl Darlow flew from the UK to the USA on Wednesday.

However, only 24 hours later, the Newcastle United keeper is now in standby to fly back from Atlanta.

Karl Darlow is one of 33 Newcastle players who arrived in the States on Wednesday, ahead of three friendlies starting Sunday (early hours of Monday morning UK time).

However, The Mail are reporting that if talks progress as expected today between Newcastle United and Bournemouth, then Karl Darlow will get the signal to fly back to the UK to take his medical and complete a move to Eddie Howe’s old club.

Signed in 2014 as a 23 year old from Nottingham Forest along with Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow still has two years left on his current NUFC contract, but with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka numbers one and two, plus Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie getting extended contracts this summer, the now 32 year old is going to be leaving.

It looked all but certain that Karl Darlow would end up at a Championship club and Hull stated back in May that they wanted a permanent deal, but then only days ago, they stated (see below) that Newcastle United’s valuation was too much.

Hull Live reported that they understood Newcastle were asking £5m for the 32 year old keeper.

If it is indeed Bournemouth that will be Karl Darlow’s new club, then that should be positive news.

A Premier League club who are spending money this window under the new owners, a £5m transfer fee and Darlow’s wages shouldn’t be an issue, helping Newcastle United chip away a little further, in terms of moving players out to assist in the ability to bring in NUFC targets this summer.

Hull’s Liam Rosenior speaking to Hull Live about Karl Darlow – 17 July 2023:

“I don’t think Karl is someone that will be joining us.

“Karl is someone who I loved working with, he’s an outstanding goalkeeper but the price that Newcastle are speaking about is something we can’t do this summer.

“I’m disappointed but that’s football.

“My job is to give this football club the best squad possible.

“Can we be successful without Karl Darlow?

“One hundred per cent, so we move on.

“We have targets in the goalkeeping area. Matty Ingram gives me so much confidence, I’m not going to panic into signing a goalkeeper and we’ll keep working on our targets.

“You have lists and you work through your targets. You have your number one target, two and three.

“It’s the same thing that every club goes through and we’re working on those targets at the moment.”

