Karl Darlow makes Newcastle United and Leeds United comparisons after sealing the deal

Karl Darlow has finally moved on after nine years on Newcastle’s books.

The right time for both club and player.

Karl Darlow now looking forward to some regular football hopefully and after signing, making comparisons with Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Karl Darlow speaking to official Leeds United media after signing on at Elland Road:

'New Leeds United signing Karl Darlow spoke exclusively to LUTV after joining the club from Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper became the club’s second arrival of the summer transfer window, arriving from St James’ Park.

The experienced shot-stopper, who is a previous Sky Bet Championship winner, admitted he’s looking forward to his new challenge with the Whites.

“It’s really exciting,” said Darlow.

“It’s been in a bit of a whirlwind, I was in America yesterday and signed for Leeds United today!

“I’m delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to join the group, start training and I’m looking forward to the new season.

“It’s an exciting move with the new owners who are ambitious, the manager has a track record in this league and is someone I’ve been keen to work with and I want to try and help the club get back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“No matter what club you are at, there are always going to be good goalkeepers and there is a good goalkeeping group here.

“I want to fit into it and challenge, every single player wants to play and I’m looking forward to the next few years here at Leeds.”

Darlow also admitted he can’t wait to play in front of the Leeds United supporters on home soil!

“When Elland Road is bouncing it’s an intimidating place to come as an away team.

“If we can get the fans behind us, play good and attractive football and win matches, it could be a really special season.

“I’ve just come from one club with fans who are very passionate about their football to another, so it’s something I’m used to and excited to carry on with throughout my career.”

