Opinion

Kalvin Phillips to be at Newcastle United before Amazon documentary airs?

Kalvin Phillips has been repeatedly linked to Newcastle United.

The defensive midfielder was very impressive for Leeds United as he helped the club get promoted and then performed well in their first two seasons in the Premier League.

Difficult not to think that the sales of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha were the key factors as Leeds were so feeble last season and slipped back into the Championship.

As for Kalvin Phillips, he chose to go to Manchester City and found himself in the situation, like many other England internationals who have joined the likes of Chelsea, Man City and others down the years.

Struggling to even get on the pitch for his club in the Premier League and actually playing more for England than Man City as they won the league. Kalvin Phillips only starting two PL games last season and they were in the final week of the 2022/23 campaign after the title had effectively been secured, only 290 minutes of PL football in total and named on the bench on 25 of the 27 occasions he was in a PL matchday squad.

Gareth Southgate has so far kept picking Kalvin Phillips in his squad and indeed in his team, despite Man City hardly ever playing him, but can that continue?

It was reported earlier in this transfer window that Kalvin Phillips was wanting to stay at Man City and fight for his place, with Newcastle United knocked back when making an approach. However, at that time, it was also said that things could swiftly change if when pre-season started, Pep Guardiola made it clear to the midfielder that he wasn’t set to get much first team action.

With pre-season now kicking off for Premier League clubs, it has been claimed that Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle United could be back on.

With Kalvin Phillips almost certainly told that the outstanding Rodri (started 34 PL games for Man City last season and 33 the season before) will once again start every week in the Premier League. Whilst John Stones has been a revelation when playing in a midfield role last season and set to continue there as well.

As for Eddie Howe, claims that despite landing Sandro Tonali, he still wants Kalvin Phillips. Tonali not the out and out defensive midfielder that many Newcastle fans assumed, who would allow Bruno to play further forward, more a case of the former AC Milan player being an all rounder in midfield. So if a deal could be done on Kalvin Phillips, Newcastle still keen, especially if a loan deal with permanent clause for next summer, to help with FFP.

Anyway, in the midst of all this, interested to see the following announced.

Amazon Prime set to screen ‘Kalvin Phillips : The Road to City’ on 19 July 2023.

So the race is on, will Kalvin Phillips sign for Newcastle United before this Amazon Prime documentary is shown…?

‘Kalvin Phillips : The Road to City is an underdog story about one of England’s most promising footballers, who rose from the Leeds United academy to captain the club and now plays for the current European champions. The documentary paints an intimate portrait of a footballer with deep roots and family values as it follows his journey to Manchester City and the dramatic injury ahead of the biggest tournament in football, the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 90-minute one-off special film shows how Kalvin balances his domestic and national aspirations and also the adversities he has overcome to represent his home country.

A NEO Studios production, Kalvin Phillips: The Road to City debuts exclusively on Prime Video globally on July 19, 2023. Incorporating 12-months of filming, the single one-off film follows Kalvin from his early start in Leeds Academy, to reaching the dizzy heights of the Premier League and the FIFA World Cup, to transferring to Man City ahead of their historic treble win including the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League. It is an honest portrayal of a happy, talented young player, his struggles with injuries and a meteoric rise from an ordinary lad from Leeds, to become part of one of the Premier League’s most successful teams – Manchester City.’

Looking at this Kalvin Phillips documentary, it must have seemed a brilliant idea last summer, following this player on the rise as he signs for Man City and cover how he gets on every week in the Premier League as the season unfolds…

Instead, all they would need week in week out a camera trained on the bench as Kalvin Phillips left unused by Pep Guardiola game after game.

Kalvin Phillips is far too good to be not playing football and set to turn 28 in December, he can’t waste these best years of his career.

As for Newcastle United, I think the former Leeds player would be a great signing, especially if getting him on an initial loan deal to give flexibility for other signings this summer.

NUFC of course have their own Amazon Prime documentary set to air, we were told the four parter behind the scenes special would be shown this summer, but still awaiting dates when it will be shown.

