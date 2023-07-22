Opinion

Kai Havertz is the new Joelinton – Laura Woods

Some interesting comments on Joelinton and Kai Havertz.

Presenter Laura Woods talking about the recent £65m Arsenal signing.

Woods saying there could be parallels with what has happened at Newcastle United with Joelinton.

The possibility of Kai Havertz also potentially making the positional change from striker to midfielder.

Laura Wood talking about Kai Havertz moving to Arsenal and making comparisons with Joelinton at Newcastle United, when speaking to TNT Sports:

“So if he (Mikel Arteta) has picked him out and thought, ‘You know what, let’s pop him in midfield’, we have seen things like this happen in the Premier League before, like Joelinton (at Newcastle United).

“Wasn’t very good up front, you drop him back a little bit and all of a sudden, you have got this incredible new-born player.

“So we might have that with Kai Havertz, but to be honest, I actually thought he was great at Chelsea, so I’m excited about that.

“I think with Kai Havertz, he’s not a striker and I think you’ve got to play him in the right position.

“If Arteta thinks that might be midfield, I’m fully trusting of Arteta. I’ve always been an Arteta trust the process disciple.

“I have seen a lot of his interviews as well, his arrival interviews and I know him obviously from Chelsea and I think he’s a really great lad.

“I think the really important thing that Arteta actually talks about a lot, when you interview him away from football, is how important it is that the footballers have the right attitude first.

“It’s almost like attitude and then talent in a lot of ways, or perhaps on the same level.”

It will be interesting to see what now happens with Kai Havertz.

I know Mikel Arteta has behaved very embarrassingly at times, both on the touchline and in interviews, however, he has done a cracking job at Arsenal. So maybe we will see a new Kai Havertz.

Chelsea bought him for £72m back in 2020 and I must admit, I was surprised when I looked at his stats.

Playing up front for Chelsea, Kai Havertz has only scored 19 goals and got seven assists in 91 Premier League appearances.

I was shocked at how woeful these stats were, considering the level of players around him. We know Chelsea were a shambles last season but they finished third and fourth the previous two seasons.

Whatever negatives Kai Havertz might have experienced at Chelsea, they didn’t come close to the joke that was Newcastle United in the two full seasons when Joelinton played for NUFC with Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce in charge.

I am interested to see Laura Woods talking about the character of Kai Havertz in a positive way. Maybe Chelsea fans will be able to tell me differently but he has always come across as a twisty faced bad attitude player to me. Unlike Joelinton who comes across as the complete opposite.

Next season should tell us an awful lot more, as to whether Kai Havertz can become the next / new Joelinton.

