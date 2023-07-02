News

Journalist asked which Newcastle United players need to move – Names 8 potential leavers

Which Newcastle United players need to leave this summer?

With 30+ senior professionals currently contracted to the club, there is only room for 25 in the official NUFC Premier League senior squad.

Those players classified as Under 21s will be extra to the 25 in the senior squad, for the 2023/24 season that means players born on or after 1 January 2002.

With Sandro Tonali expected to be confirmed any day now and other signings sure to be made this window, then a fair few Newcastle United players should be actively looking for new clubs.

The Athletic have asked their various journalists to look at every Premier League club and who they need to leave. Also asking journalists to give the date when each squad is returning to start pre-season preparations / training.

The Athletic’s Jacob Whitehead giving the Newcastle United overview:

The Athletic’s experts have taken a look at the Premier League players who need a switch elsewhere — and when they need to move by to avoid a return to pre-season training at their current clubs.

Newcastle United

Who needs a move?

The obvious name on the list is winger Ryan Fraser, who was sent to train with Newcastle’s under-21s in March. Head coach Eddie Howe made it clear he only wanted players who were “committed to the club” involved in first-team training. Fraser’s contract does not expire until 2025 — but he has no future at St James’ Park.

There have been no issues around Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden’s professionalism, but both have similarly been informed that they will not form part of the first-team squad for the upcoming season.

Full-backs Jamal Lewis and Javier Manquillo are two more players who could also depart if they wish to play regular minutes.

Newcastle’s backup goalkeeping situation is very fluid. The only players definitely at the club next season are Nick Pope and Mark Gillespie — while Loris Karius has been offered another deal. Both Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka are thought to want first-team football — but their departures being sanctioned may be dependent on whether Karius is re-signed.

When does pre-season start?

The majority of the first-team squad will be back at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground at the end of this week (around July 6).’

Such a short close season this time, less than six weeks now until Newcastle play Villa on Saturday 12 August.

The man from The Athletic saying the Newcastle United players expected back around Thursday 6 July.

That is only nine days before the first pre-season friendly at Gateshead, twelve days before then the second friendly at Rangers. The NUFC first team squad then set to fly off to the USA for three further friendlies in the high profile summer series event in the States.

