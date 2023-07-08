Opinion

Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood figures made public – Incredible Newcastle United financial boost

Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood moved on from Newcastle United in January 2023.

Firstly, the Kiwi striker signing on an initial loan deal at Nottingham Forest, where a very small number of appearances would trigger a permanent transfer.

Secondly, after seven years at St James’ Park, Shelvey then also moving to the City Ground in a straight sale deal.

A new report (see below) has now revealed just what a financial boost that January business has given to Newcastle United.

The Athletic report – 7 July 2023:

‘And while Forest are not actively seeking to usher him [Brennan Johnson] out of the exit, there is a long list of players who the club will definitely want to move on.

Jonjo Shelvey did not feature again after reacting poorly to being left out of the starting line-up at Liverpool in April and Forest would be willing to allow the midfielder to leave only a few months after his arrival from Newcastle. A question mark also hangs over forward Chris Wood. His season was ended by a bad thigh injury but the New Zealand international will need to have a strong pre-season to overcome a poor first impression.

Forest were committed to making Wood’s initial loan move permanent for £15million after he had made three Premier League appearances and he is now under contract until the summer of 2024. Shelvey’s deal runs until 2025. Between them, they earn in excess of £170,000 a week, which is an obvious problem.’

As you can see, Nottingham Forest now very much regretting their January dealings with Newcastle United, as injuries and relegation fears haunted the recently promoted club, as they accumulated yet more players to try and dodge relegation.

Newcastle United have picked up a £15m transfer fee for Chris Wood, plus potentially a loan fee for his initial half season.

As for Jonjo Shelvey, his transfer fee was ‘undisclosed’ but fair I think to put that at somewhere between £5m and £10m.

Then as you see above, massive wages of £170,000+ per week for the pair, which works out at £9m or more per year.

People have said that Newcastle United will need to get more streetwise when it comes to moving players on, as well as the success NUFC are enjoying with their recruitment.

Well, hello.

I think that January business was outstanding, especially when there was a fair amount of criticism by those in the media and some fans, that with Newcastle going for top four, they had weakened their squad at a crucial time by letting Wood and Shelvey go, without replacing them.

If Jonjo Shelvey had not been moved on in January, he only needed a single further Newcastle appearance to trigger a one year extension and he would surely have got that, so we’d still have him contracted.

Both players turn 32 during the upcoming season and from my calculations, those January moves have given Newcastle United a £30m-£35m boost, with £20m-£25m gained in transfer fees and £9m-£10m saved on wages for the pair this season – as I guess Forest just pretty much matched their NUFC pay but gave them longer deals on that level of wages.

Obviously there has been much talk of Newcastle United really pushing close to FFP limits, which to be honest I think is getting seriously exaggerated. Yes you have to be mindful of those limits but I think NUFC have far more scope than is being claimed, though any transfer business that does happen this season, will then limit more the next couple of seasons. However, everybody hoping the growth of money coming in, will balance things up.

Anyway, either way, this £30m-£35m boost via Wood and Shelvey is a massive help, whatever the NUFC position with FFP.

It was time for both players to move on. For me Jonjo Shelvey had earned a fortune at Newcastle United in his seven years for not a great number of good-great performances. Whereas with Chris Wood, for me this has proved a cracking deal, bought for £25m and sold for £15m, so for £10m he came in and played a key role in Eddie Howe’s survival plan in 2021/22, in the 15 Premier League games Wood started that season, Newcastle picking up a massive 29 points.

