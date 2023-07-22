Videos

Joelinton is back with the Toon! Video capturing the moment in Atlanta

Joelinton was outstanding last season, a massive Eddie Howe success story with the Brazilian a player transformed.

After helping Newcastle to top four and Champions League football, the striker turned midfielder ticking the final box, when called up and making his debut for Brazil this summer.

Pre-season hasn’t gone quite so smoothly though, Joelinton was one of the NUFC internationals who only returned to the training ground eight days ago (Friday 14 July) after having been given a little extra time off due to the international commitments this summer.

However, unlike many others, such as Tonali and Bruno, Joelinton playing no part in the Rangers friendly. This was after it emerged that Joelinton was having an issue sorting his visa for the trip to the United States, which led to him not being on the plane with the rest of the Newcastle United squad on Wednesday morning, as they flew off to Atlanta.

It was positive news on Friday morning though, as Joelinton got his visa finally sorted and flew out of Newcastle Airport en route to Atlanta.

Great to see that Joelinton is now in Atlanta with the rest of the Newcastle United squad having arrived late yesterday.

Whilst the club have released the following video showing Joelinton arriving at the team hotel and meeting coaching staff and players. The mutual affection is there for all to see, I especially love the moment when Geordie coach Graeme Jones gives Joelinton declares ‘Hello son’ as he hugs our Brazilian superstar.

Amusing as well that as Joelinton walks around greeting players and coaching staff he keeps announcing himself as ‘New player’!

So good to have you back with the group, Joey! 🫶🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/LVoIkxc03o — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 21, 2023

Eddie Howe and the squad preparing for three friendlies in the United States and Atlanta will be the Newcastle United training base for the three games against Villa, Chelsea and Brighton, to be played in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey respectively.

Other good news is that a set of official Newcastle United training images from Atlanta have shown that Nick Pope is now back in full training. He missed the final game of last season once top four was assured, so that he could get a long needed operation carried out on a finger ASAP. With such a short gap in between seasons, every day vital so that he could be available at earliest possible point ahead of the season. Nick Pope had only been able to do fitness training up to this point with the rest of the squad and had taken no part in the two friendlies. However, those Newcastle United training shots showing that NUFC’s number one has the gloves back on at last and can now get his training schedule properly started.

With Joelinton now having arrived in the United States, he will be able to join the squad for training now. It remains to be seen whether he will be involved against Villa on Sunday but with three games in less than a week, plenty of opportunity for Joelinton to get some minutes of playing time.

