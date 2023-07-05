News

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes discover two new bosses now appointed

Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and the rest of Brazil have been in a state of flux for some time.

Brazil boss Tite stepping down after the World Cup and Ramon Menezes appointed as the interim head coach.

Menezes not exactly covering himself in glory with the three matches he has been in charge of, a 4-1 win over Guinea but two to Morocco (2-1) and Senegal (4-2).

However, finally Brazil have named a new team boss, two actually!

It has long been expected that Carlo Ancelotti would get the job and he has, however, he won’t take over until the remaining year of his Real Madrid contract ends after the 2023/24 season.

Carlo Ancelotti will take over in time for the Copa America in the United States, that will be held in June and July 2024.

Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues revealing this long awaited news.

Then at the same time announcing another new Brazil team boss, with Menezes to go and instead Fernando Diniz will be the new interim head coach until Carlo Ancelotti is free to take the reins.

Presumably Carlo Ancelotti will play a major role in this next year, in contact with temporary boss Diniz.

Especially as Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick-off in September.

The usual lengthy qualification process sees ten South American countries in one group and 18 matches for each team to play.

By the end of November 2023, six of those 18 qualifiers will have been played, including Brazil at home to Argentina in match round six.

The usual massive disruption to club football for Newcastle United and the rest, will see international breaks in September, October and November, Brazil playing two World Cup qualifiers in each.

Joelinton and Bruno now having a tough waiting period until the Brazil squad for those September qualifiers is named in late August, Brazil playing Bolivia at home and Peru away.

This will surely see sign of intent as to what will happen post-Qatar World Cup, which players Diniz and Carlo Ancelotti will see as the future of Brazil, both for the Copa America in America next summer and especially the 2026 World Cup finals which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

