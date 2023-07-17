News

Jeff Stelling replacement named as new career move for former Sky Sports main man reported

Back in October 2021, Jeff Stelling announced his decision to step down from presenting Soccer Saturday after 30 years at Sky.

However, in a remarkable u-turn, March 2022 brought the very welcome news that he had decided to stay on as host of Soccer Saturday, for at least the next (2022/23) season.

Sadly only a temporary reprieve, with Jeff Stelling now having finally stepped down for good after the end of that 2022/23 season.

Now Sky Sports have revealed his replacement with this announcement, with also a Mike Dean revelation… – 17 July 2023:

‘Simon Thomas named new Soccer Saturday host; former referee Mike Dean also joins show to give insight from match officials

Simon Thomas replaces Jeff Stelling, who left Soccer Saturday at the end of the 2022/23 season after more than 25 years at the helm; ex-Premier League referee Mike Dean will also join the team next season; Soccer Saturday returns on August 5

Simon Thomas has been named as the new Soccer Saturday presenter from the start of the 2023/24 season, with former referee Mike Dean also joining the programme.

Thomas replaces Jeff Stelling, who departed the flagship show at the end of the 2022/23 season after more than 25 years at the helm.

The new face of Soccer Saturday has previously presented on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports, having been the lead presenter across live football coverage, including the Premier League and EFL.

Soccer Saturday will also have another new face in former Premier League referee Dean, who will be joining the ranks to offer in-depth analysis and insight on the biggest decisions made across the country.

Dean had a 27-year refereeing career, retiring from on-pitch officiating in 2022, after 22 years as a Premier League referee. He spent last season as a dedicated VAR but stepped down on Saturday.’

Jeff Stelling is going to be a massive miss on Saturday afternoon for so many football fans.

Great news though on Mike Dean stepping down from VAR, but not so great news, that he is now going to be on Sky Sports giving his ‘expert’ view.

As for Jeff Stelling, The Mail are reporting that he hasn’t retired, instead he is set to replace Laura Woods as Talksport’s new breakfast presenter. Their report claims that Jeff Stelling is close to agreeing a contract with Talksport, that would see him replace Laura Woods on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

In an era of so much stupidity in / on the media, great news that one of the good guys has seemingly decided to stick around, albeit now set to be working on Talksport.

For Newcastle United fans in particular this is very welcome news, as Jeff Stelling has repeatedly shown himself ready to stand up for NUFC, the city, the people, the region, plus call out certain charlatans.

Here are a few Jeff Stelling classics from the past…

Jeff Stelling via Twitter – 28 December 2021 (after Newcastle United outplayed Man Utd and unlucky to only get a point in a 1-1 draw):

“If Newcastle can replicate this in games to come they will make some pundits eat their words.

“Thought Joelinton, St Maximin, Fraser and Shelvey outstanding.

“In fact they all did a job.”

Sean Mcquillan (Man Utd fan):

“They raised their game because it’s us, they’re going down! good riddens.”

Jeff Stelling:

“Good riddance. Pathetic attitude.”

Sean Mcquillan (Man Utd fan):

“BBC do it better now, switch over.”

Jeff Stelling:

“Then follow their presenters.”

Jeff Stelling taking to Twitter and slaughtering Mike Ashley, calling for the Police to enforce the closing of Sports Direct stores and other non-essential shops when Covid restrictions were introduced – 24 March 2020:

“Seriously tried to stay quiet but for Sports Direct to say they are essential and will stay open is a disgrace.

“It helps jeopardise all of us.

“I suggest the police should enforce closure if every shop like this and there should be huge penalties against them for taking the p.ss.

“And you know what Sports Direct and everyone else.

“I am 65. I am scared.

“I want to be able to present Soccer Saturday in future.

“Please stop. Please do what you are asked.

“Just close down, stay home. Ok?.”

Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports – 30 September 2018 (Jeff Stelling reacting after Ian Abrahams on Talksports said that Newcastle United only get 52,000 at games because there’s nothing else to do in Newcastle)

“You may have also seen this week that a radio reporter said that the only reason Newcastle get 52,000, is because there is nothing else to do in the city.

“Now this is not a rant but….

“He has probably never been to St James Park.

“He has probably never had a night out in the Bigg Market.

“He has probably never eaten at any of the wonderful restaurants.

“He has never appreciated the marvellous architecture of Grey Street.

“He’ll never have been to the Theatre Royal.

“Never have been to the Racecourse.

“He’ll never have strode along the Quayside in the shadow of the Tyne Bridge.

“I doubt that he has ever visited the Baltic gallery.

“He probably doesn’t know that Greggs opened their first ever branch in Newcastle in 1951.

“He’s never had a Newky Brown.

“And he’s never had a stottie cake…actually, e has probably eaten a stottie cake, quite a lot of them in truth.

“It is a wonderful city with loads to do and loads to eat and loads to drink and don’t believe what you hear on the radio.

“Trust me.”

