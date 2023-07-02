News

Jack Grealish and Allan Saint-Maximin are the best two things I’ve ever seen on a training pitch – Former coach

It is now four years since Allan Saint-Maximin arrived at St James’ Park.

The then 22 year old arriving from Nice for £16m.

Under Steve Bruce, Allan Saint-Maximin became the sole attacking plan, give the ball to him and hopefully he does something.

Thankfully this cunning Steve Bruce plan, with a serious additional helping of luck, proved enough to dodge relegation for two seasons. However, it wasn’t going to be third time lucky as Bruce’s plan had run out of luck and hope, Newcastle destined for a third relegation under Mike Ashley.

In the nick of time though, new owners and a new head coach arrived.

Eddie Howe naming Allan Saint-Maximin as a regular in his team and along with other existing players and new signings, NUFC bounced back to not only avoid the drop but also have the third best form of any Premier League club in the final 19 games of the 2021/22 season.

The start of the 2022/23 season saw Allan Saint-Maximin in great form, arguably the best individual performance by any PL player last season, when Newcastle drew 3-3 with Man City. Then a wonder goal, that brilliant volley, at Wolves to rescue a late point.

However, injuries and the form of others, meant after the end of August 2022, it would be February 2023 before Allan Saint-Maximin would start again in the Premier League. The Frenchman in varying form and questions asked as to whether he fitted in the style that Eddie Howe was preferring to play.

Stephen Clemence was part of the Steve Bruce backroom team and says that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jack Grealish are the two best players he has ever seen on a training pitch.

Now 26, interesting to see whether Allan Saint-Maximin now stays at Newcastle United and if so, whether he can force his way into Eddie Howe’s first team thinking…

Stephen Clemence speaking to The Times:

“Jack Grealish and Allan Saint-Maximin are the best two things I’ve ever seen on a training pitch.

“To work with someone like Jack [Grealish] is phenomenal. I’ve never seen a talent like his.

“You just can’t get the ball off him. He carries the ball so well; he’s a great lad, he’ll listen, he doesn’t think he knows it all. We still speak now and again.

“Allan [Saint-Maximin] can do things at speed with a football which you just don’t think are even possible.

“He cuts inside, he has got end product, there’s no doubt about that.

“The problem he’s found is that people know what he’s going to do more now and people are doubling up, tripling up on him, but he can go past people so, so easily. He’s a nice lad as well, quite laid-back.

“Sometimes he used to annoy some of the lads as he turned up a little bit late. But he wasn’t out drinking at night. He’d be late because he’d be taking his kids to school.

“I can’t say I taught him too much because he’s just a natural talent. We tried to help him defensively.”

