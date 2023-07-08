Opinion

Ivor Broadis – An almost forgotten Newcastle United player from the fabulous fifties

Ivor Broadis was the oldest living former England player before his death at the grand old age of 96 in 2019.

Ivan Arthur “Ivor” Broadis was born in Poplar on the Isle of Dogs and completed 500 hours of flying time in the Second World War.

He had also turned out for Tottenham Hotspur in the War Leagues.

After the war Ivor was stationed to Cumbria and Carlisle United made him their player / manager (at 23 years of age he became the youngest man to this day, to be a player/manager in the English League).

He later negotiated his own transfer to Sunderland in 1949 and Carlisle scored for a whopping £18,000 transfer fee.

He still kept his family home in Carlisle and would often train with his successor Bill Shankly at his former club. Shankly reckons it was all the hard yards that he made Ivor Broadis put in, that catapulted him into the formidable inside forward he became.

At Sunderland he played alongside the likes of Len Shackleton and Trevor Ford.

The mackems narrowly missed out on the First Division title in 1950 (Portsmouth captained by Jimmy Scoular were Champions).

Ivor Broadis then signed for newly promoted Manchester City and it was at City that he got his first international call-up. He represented England at the 1954 World Cup finals in Sweden, playing in all three matches and bagged a brace against Belgium.

His next move was to go back to the North East in a £20,000 move to Newcastle United in 1953.

Ivor Broadis starred alongside the likes of Jackie Milburn, Len White, Bobby Mitchell and Vic Keeble.

After a fall-out with Magpies trainer Norman Smith, Ivor did not play in the 1955 FA Cup Final victory against his previous club Manchester City.

He was then sold to Carlisle United where he played for another four seasons, before calling time on his career after a spell north of the border at Queen of the South.

Ivor had scored 157 goals in 512 League appearances.

He was capped for England on 14 occasions scoring 8 times.

Ivor Broadis became a well respected football journalist, specialising on the North East clubs and Carlisle.

He was awarded the Freedom of the City of Carlisle in 2018.

