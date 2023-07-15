News

It all kicks off here for Newcastle United – A lightning start

For Eddie Howe and everybody else at Newcastle United, this is where it all starts.

Saturday 15 July at the Gateshead International Stadium.

It is all a bit mad this pre-season, or at least that is how it feels for me. Ahead of the new season, things always seem to rush towards the big Newcastle United kick-off but this summer more than most.

I think two massive factors at play.

The fact that last season was such a monster one in terms of having a World Cup finals stuck in the middle of it, which then put so many extra demands on the club football schedule, as well as narrowing the gaps between seasons.

Then specific to Newcastle United, is the fact that after over two decades without, we will now experience Champions League football once again and that is only one part of such an exciting season / future that we have to look forward to.

This all begins at Gateshead today, with seven friendlies packed into such a short period that ends in 22 days time, including flying out to the United States.

First things first though and whilst I know there won’t be any brollies on show, that just isn’t us, I would urge all Geordies travelling to today’s friendly, to at least consider not going topless, maybe even shock horror, a coat!

Gateshead weather forecast for today – BBC Weather 7.30am:

Yes, this could well be a ‘lightning’ start to pre-season for Newcastle United and their fans, the game is a sell out and just as a reminder, the vast majority of Newcastle supporters today will have zero cover at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Enjoy today regardless and remember, whatever the result, this is just a friendly AND many of our key players won’t even be playing, with those who have been playing international football this summer, only arriving back at the training ground on Friday to start pre-season testing and preparations.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out – It is to be streamed live on National League TV to those watching from home, for £9.99, and passes can be purchased here.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

