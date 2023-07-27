Opinion

In the early hours I witnessed the birth of a future Newcastle United great

I’ve been looking after the grandbairns this week, as my ex-missus is away in New York with the daughters celebrating her 60th birthday.

In the early hours I poured myself a malt and hobbled onto the settee with my arthritic knee, as Wor Alfie scrambled about trying to get the best link to watch the Toon take on Chelsea in Atlanta.

I’m so glad that we stayed up, because although the game was only a friendly with the aim of getting some of the team up to scratch (whilst also promoting Newcastle United across the pond), what we ended up witnessing was the birth of a future Newcastle United great.

Eddie Howe picked his usual first choice defence in front of Martin Dubravka and our front three were Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The midfield consisted of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Lewis Miley.

Straight from the kick-off it was the boy Miley who tried to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

Whenever our defence had possession of the ball, Lewis Miley would come deep to give them an option for a pass.

Everytime he received the ball he looked composed and assured, even whilst under pressure. His distribution and vision was impeccable.

In the first half he was our deepest midfielder with Tonali to his right and Big Joe dovetailing in from the left when required inside.

Newcastle were the brighter side from the off but it was Chelsea who took the lead in the 12th minute when our defence was caught flat-footed.

The rest of the first half became scrappy but cometh the moment cometh the man, and after excellent work and a sublime pass from ‘Flash’ Gordon, Miguel Almiron fired United level with a trademark left foot finish on the stroke of half-time.

The crowd in Atlanta went nuts as their prodigal son milked the warm applause.

Nick Pope replaced Dubravka at the interval and Newcastle United were by far the better side in the second period.

Sandro Tonali played more centrally and this allowed Lewis Miley to venture a little further forward in a freer role and he didn’t disappoint.

He was now playing as a box to box midfielder and whenever a Newcastle attack broke down and Chelsea countered, Miley was never far from the action as the Toon players tracked back and defended.

Eddie Howe had named an extremely youthful bench and Irish lad Alex Murphy was introduced in the first half after an injury to Fabian Schar. Murphy slotted in at left-back with Dan Burn moving inside and had a canny game.

The game finished all square and I enjoyed watching the enthusiasm of the American fans throughout.

Before heading up the stairs to bed with my faithful dog Little Edd, I said to a bleary eyed Alfie… “Lewis Miley is class son, the real deal and the best young Geordie I’ve seen in decades.”

Now I have another reason to be cheerful, looking forward to the dawn of the new season.

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Wednesday 26 July 2023 8.15pm (UK time 1.15am Thursday)

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 45+4

Chelsea: Jackson 12

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka (Pope 46), Trippier (Ashby 85), Schar (A.Murphy 34), Botman, Burn, Joelinton (Turner-Cooke 85), Tonali, L.Miley, Almiron (Parkinson 78), Gordon, Isak

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Savage, J.Miley

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

