I think Kieran Tierney would be a great signing for Newcastle United – Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour thinks that Newcastle United will be making a great signing if they go for Kieran Tierney.

It was widely expected that Eddie Howe would be signing a left-back this summer but so far, nothing doing.

Dan Burn a key part of that Newcastle United defence that performed so well last season but the general belief that NUFC would also benefit from a more attacking option.

Kieran Tierney has been linked with Newcastle for some time but with Zinchenko clear first choice and only six Premier League starts for Arsenal last season, Tierney clearly needs to move on for regular football.

Ray Parlour indicates Newcastle United should make a move for the Arsenal left-back but it was widely reported that Eddie Howe already had done so this transfer window, only for the Gunners to allegedly be asking an unrealistic price (in Newcastle’s eyes), for a 26 year old who has only started 66 PL matches since moving from Celtic four years ago.

As this transfer window progresses, as usual, the stances of both buying and selling clubs can radically change, depending on how things develop generally.

Ray Parlour interviewed by JBI Training and asked: ‘Kieran Tierney is expected to leave this summer, do you think that is the right decision and has he lived up to expectations during his time at Arsenal?’

‘Kieran’s Arsenal career has been a bit frustrating for him. I really like the lad, I’ve spoken to him on many occasions, and he has really tried to do his best whenever he’s been in the team. He’s had some injury problems as well, which hasn’t helped him. The way that Mikel Arteta sets up his team, with Zinchenko moving into the midfield, he seems to a better fit for the manager. You can’t ask Tierney to perform that Zinchenko role – he is an out-and-out left-sided player that loves to get forward and hug the touchline. Sometimes certain players don’t click in certain teams.

If Tierney were to join Newcastle, I think he would be a great signing for them.

Arsenal will need to balance the books this summer. If a player isn’t happy with his situation at the club or feels he should be starting more games, then sometimes you need to move them on.

I think if you wanted to use a word to sum up Kieran’s time at the club it would be frustrating. He’s suffered some nasty injuries that have stopped him from holding down a starting place in the team. He is a top player and a top guy.

Whichever club he joins if he does leave will be getting a brilliant player.’

Ray Parlour also asked: ‘Manchester City go into next season off the back of a treble. Can you see anyone stopping them from retaining their title?’

‘I’m hoping Arsenal can stop Manchester City from retaining their title. They are the big favourites to win it, which I understand because they have so much quality in their squad.

It looks like they will be a couple of midfielders short. Gundogan has joined Barcelona and there a lot of rumours about Bernardo Silva leaving, which would be a big loss for them.

Arsenal has to believe that they can beat them. I’m sure Liverpool will be stronger next season. They had a lot of injuries last season, but have added the signing of Mac Allister, who is a good player.

I think it will be interesting to see what Newcastle do. They will be investing in their squad every year from now on, probably not at the levels of Manchester City, but they will strengthen.’

