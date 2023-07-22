Opinion

I still believe Allan Saint-Maximin can achieve and fulfil his dreams

I for one am going to be very sorry to see Allan Saint-Maximin leave Newcastle United.

I sincerely wish him all the best on his new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

I still believe Allan Saint-Maximin can achieve and fulfil his dreams, including playing for France. The whole concept of the new Saudi League is going to get a heap of attention, and the calibre of the players being signed is quite impressive.

The likes of Allan’s new teammate to be, Riyad Mahrez, will be sorely missed by Manchester City and is proof that the Saudis mean business.

Ruben Neves at 26 years of age, also recently raised a few eyebrows when he was lured to Saudi from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

People over here better get used to it because Saudi Arabia and the PIF are the new up and coming powerhouse in world sport right across the board.

As the Saudis flagship club in the EPL this all bodes well for Newcastle United and I don’t think I really should have to explain myself regarding this.

The Septic Six should be worried, very worried, because Newcastle United have got the shrewdest of operators now running the show at St James’ Park.

As we all know, Allan Saint-Maximin’s replacement is going to be Harvey Barnes.

I am really excited at the prospect of Barnes playing in the famous black and white stripes.

He will follow in the footsteps of some fantastic left wingers at the Toon, the likes of Mitchell, Hibbitt, Craig, Waddle, Ginola, Robert, Ben Arfa and of course last but not least, ASM.

Harvey Barnes also carries the goal threat of most of the above and it will be goals that endear this lad to the Toon Army.

Newcastle are also extensively being linked to the romantically named Valentino Livramento of Southampton. ‘Tino’ seems like a very determined and headstrong young man, and forced his way out of Chelsea to pursue his Premier League dream.

His current manager, Russell Martin, speaks very highly of his skill and versatility, and apparently he is nicknamed the ‘new Gareth Bale’ on the South Coast.

Another player who seems to fit the Eddie Howe mould is Monaco’s right-sided central defender Axel Disasi.

From what I have seen of him, all I can say is that he looks totally immense.

Fast and strong in the tackle, great distribution and a more than handy goalscorer from set-pieces.

With our new man of the moment Sandro Tonali already on board (not forgetting Yankuba Minteh) summer is certainly beginning to shape up well.

I’m looking forward to taking in our US tour from afar and wish all the fans that will be in attendance over the pond a good time.

HTL

