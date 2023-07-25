Opinion

How do you judge success or failure? A player or two to consider…

How should we judge the success of a football player’s career?

It’s a question that has been floating round my head for a number of weeks.

Everton’s Dele Alli gave an interview recently, discussing the trauma he experienced as a child. This is a player who has been widely derided in recent years for his drop off in form, after the highs of his peak years with Tottenham Hotspur and England. What Dele has achieved, given his upbringing is, in my view at least, nothing short of remarkable.

I think the judgement of how successful a player’s career is, has become somewhat skewed by the remarkable generation of talent that we have witnessed over the last 20 years.

Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have left no stone unturned in the pursuit of footballing perfection, as they all continued / continue to play and achieve great things well into their thirties.

They have set the bar remarkably high, both in terms of their talent, but also the dedication they show to ensure they maximise that talent.

Which has made it difficult when it comes to judging the success of other players.

If a player is perceived not to have worked hard enough or gone on to achieve what their talent suggests they might have done, it seems they are now marked out as a failure.

I felt compelled to discuss this topic on these pages after reading an article on Goal about Hatem Ben Arfa which was titled ‘The biggest waste in football’.

Now, I’m sure there will be many Newcastle United fans who agree with that view. That Hatem Ben Arfa was an outrageously talented player, who, had he applied himself in the same fashion as Ronaldo or Messi, could have been one of the best players of his generation.

And I’m not saying that is wrong. He clearly lacked the dedication and the temperament required to be world class, but to call him the ‘biggest waste in football’, is harsh in the extreme.

Let’s look at the evidence.

Across his career, Ben Arfa made 427 senior appearances for 10 clubs in three different countries. He scored 75 goals and claimed 64 assists. He won five French League Titles, two French Cups, two French League Cups and five French Supercups.

He also represented the French national team on 15 occasions and was part of Laurent Blanc’s squad which reached the quarter finals at Euro 2012. He was also part of the standby list for Euro 2008, 2010 World Cup and Euro 2016, just missing out when the final 23 were announced.

Now Ben Arfa’s career does reek of lost potential, but it certainly doesn’t reek of failure, and I know that he gave fans of every club he ever played for some wonderful moments to savour.

During his time at Newcastle United, his best season was undoubtedly in 2011-12. Under the management of Alan Pardew, Hatem Ben Arfa played 30 games that season, scoring six goals and creating another six, as the side unexpectedly finished in 5th place in the Premier League.

Yes, he could be inconsistent.

Yes, he could be infuriating.

However, he could also be devastatingly brilliant, with two stunning individual goals against Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers being particular highlights, that will live long in my memory.

So let’s not hold every footballer to the same standards of the very best of the game.

It’s ok to be difficult.

It’s ok to be flawed… because to be flawed often brings genius.

And when he was at his very best, Hatem Ben Arfa could certainly be a genius.

