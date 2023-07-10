Transfer Market

Harvey Barnes update : Eddie Howe and player want to get deal done and clubs to agree fee – Sky Sports

Harvey Barnes looks certain to leave Leicester City this summer.

The only question(s) is/are when it will happen and what will be his destination?

Enzo Maresca became the new Leicester manager in June and is now trying to turn the relegated squad into a promotion one.

Leicester kick off their season in only 27 days time (a week earlier than the Premier League) and T=the Maddison sale and imminent departure of Harvey Barnes will enable the promotion rebuild to happen, Conor Coady and Harry Winks have already signed and Swansea striker Joel Piroe is reported to be the next one that could happen.

This is a situation where a parting of ways is best / essential for both player and club, with Harvey Barnes a player who needs to be playing in the Premier League (and Champions League…?).

James Maddison was ridiculously ignored by Gareth Southgate for so long and arguably it is an even worse case with Harvey Barnes. Both players posting such impressive stats season after season and yet England selection all but non-existent. Only very recently has that changed for Maddison and the same should also be the case for Barnes, though no chance this and potentially making the squad for the 2024 Euros next summer in Germany if he is playing in the Championship.

Despite the relegation last season, Harvey Barnes scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, 13 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

His overall stats also very much stand up to the closest scrutiny. In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists. Quite astonishing that Barnes has only had 14 minutes in an England shirt and that was way back in October 2020.

To give that some kind of context, in the same four seasons, ASM has had 28 direct PL goal involvements – scoring 12 and assisting another 16.

The likes of The Mail, Telegraph and Guardian have all reported that Newcastle United are now favourites to sign Harvey Barnes and have moved ahead of the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham.

Sky Sports have now given an update and they report that their information is that both Harvey Barnes and Newcastle United / Eddie Howe and want to get the deal done.

The broadcaster saying that Newcastle have registered their interest in the winger but no bid has been made at this stage.

Sky Sports say that they understand negotiations / talks aren’t close to a conclusion and the clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee. The update stating that Eddie Howe is very keen on signing the winger ahead of this massive NUFC season, as he is a big fan of Barnes’ direct running and goal involvement.

For some time, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes had been of interest to other clubs, but £60m+ valuations on each of the pair had helped ensure they stayed at the East Midlands club.

However, Leicester had to compromise and sell Maddison for £40m following relegation and now surely the same for Harvey Barnes. That £40m must be the very most Leicester could hope for and in reality, Barnes would have been expected to go this summer for less than Maddison.

What does seem for sure is that Eddie Howe is indeed very keen on signing Harvey Barnes, so hopefully a compromise can be found on the transfer fee.

