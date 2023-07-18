Transfer Market

Harvey Barnes talks bring Newcastle United now close to final agreement – ASM set to depart

Newcastle United are now close to agreeing a deal for Leicester’s Harvey Barnes

The Mail report that ongoing talks have now progressed towards what looks set to be a successful conclusion this week, after a considerable period of time negotiating.

This latest update says that Newcastle United has always been the first choice destination for Harvey Barnes, rather than Aston Villa and West Ham who had also registered an interest in signing the winger.

The big hold up has been trying to reach agreement on a transfer fee between the two clubs, with Newcastle United hoping to get Harvey Barnes for around £25m-£30m, whilst Leicester clinging on to hopes of £40m-£50m.

The Mail say that their information is that a fee of around £35m-£40m is set to be agreed this week, with no doubt the structure of that deal also taking time to reach agreement on – when the money will be paid and how much flexibility for Newcastle United to pay via instalments to allow them to maximise the amount of business they can do in this transfer window.

Harvey Barnes hasn’t been involved in either of Leicester’s friendlies against Northampton and Peterborough, with claims of ‘injury’ and ‘problems’ preventing him being involved.

With the Newcastle United squad flying off to America following tonight’s friendly against Rangers and Leicester set to fly off on Thursday to Thailand, it now finally looks like the two clubs have to get to a final agreement. Eddie Howe will want Harvey Barnes on the East Coast of USA tour if at all possible, whilst it is only two and a half weeks now until Leicester kick off their Championship season and manager Enzo Maresca needs the Barnes cash to allow him to push in with putting together a team to get promoted.

The Mail say that their sources have told them that the Newcastle United deal to buy Harvey Barnes would then trigger the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, with representatives from the Saudi Pro League having contacted Newcastle United to try and do a deal for ASM. With Harvey Barnes set to not be on that Leicester flight to Thailand on Thursday, The Mail state that their information is that Saint-Maximin has not travelled to Glasgow for tonight’s match.

All along my feeling has been that Eddie Howe wants Harvey Barnes to be a done deal, before he would then be comfortable letting ASM move on.

Leicester straight away lost seven first team players, including Tielemans, who were out of contract at the end of June 2023 after relegation, then of course James Maddison heading to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m.

The summer of rebuilding under new manager Enzo Maresca has seen just Conor Coady and Harry Winks arrive so far. The Harvey Barnes funds will allow that promotion rebuild to accelerate.

Despite the relegation last season, Harvey Barnes scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, 13 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

His overall stats also very much stand up to the closest scrutiny. In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists. Quite astonishing that Barnes has only had 14 minutes in an England shirt and that was way back in October 2020.

