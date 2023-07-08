Transfer Market

Harvey Barnes set to sign for Newcastle United before pre-season friendlies kick-off – Report

Harvey Barnes has been repeatedly linked with Newcastle United for some time.

Recent days have seen the likes of the Telegraph, Mail and Guardian all report that their information is that Newcastle United are now favourites to sign Harvey Barnes, with West Ham, Aston Villa and others also claimed to be interested.

Now Matt Law at The Telegraph has reported that Newcastle United are set to land Harvey Barnes this week, ahead of the NUFC friendlies kicking off next Saturday (15 July – Away at Gateshead).

He says that Newcastle have progressed their move to land the Leicester winger and that an opening bid is imminent.

The man from The Telegraph says that whilst there is a gap in valuations, it should be comfortably possible to agree a deal, with Leicester trying to hold out for £40m, whilst Newcastle United hoping to not go above £35m.

The report adds that even if West Ham and/or Aston Villa now tried to up their game and challenge Newcastle’s move for Harvey Barnes, it is very unlikely that the player would be persuaded to turn down what is happening at St James’ Park and especially the lure of Champions League football this coming season.

Matt Law says that Newcastle United actually enquired about signing Barnes last summer but Leicester valued him at more like £60m back then and Eddie Howe has remained interested ever since.

He adds that Eddie Howe made Barnes his top target to improve Newcastle’s attacking options ahead of next season after signing midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Enzo Maresca became the new Leicester manager in June and is now trying to turn the relegated squad into a promotion one.

The Maddison sale and imminent departure of Harvey Barnes will enable the rebuild to happen, Conor Coady and Harry Winks have already signed and Swansea striker Joel Piroe could be next.

With relegated sides, you do have in your mind just how much individual players had to do with the club going down. As in, doubts about character if signing one of their players.

In the case of Harvey Barnes I don’t think he has any doubts hanging over him.

Despite the relegation, Harvey Barnes scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, q3 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

His overall stats also very much stand up to the closest scrutiny.

In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists.

To give that some kind of context, in the same four seasons, ASM has had 28 direct PL goal involvements – scoring 12 and assisting another 16.

