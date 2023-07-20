Transfer Market

Harvey Barnes – Leicester and Newcastle United have now agreed compromise transfer fee

At long last Newcastle United and Leicester City have agreed a transfer fee for Harvey Barnes.

The very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has built up an excellent reputation these past couple of years for breaking Newcastle United news and he has the exclusive on the Harvey Barnes transfer fee.

Ornstein stating that his information is that the compromise figure agreed between the two clubs is around the £38m mark.

The man from The Athletic adding that the final touches to the deal are now set to be completed and with personal terms not a problem, Harvey Barnes is now set to at last become a Newcastle United player and join his new teammates out in Atlanta.

The Newcastle United first team squad arrived in Atlanta yesterday (Wednesday 19 July) ahead of playing three games in less than a week, starting with Aston Villa on Sunday 23 July (the kick off UK time is in the early hours of Monday 24 July).

The imminent departure of Allan Saint-Maximin helps open up the space in the NUFC squad for the Harvey Barnes deal and also assists Newcastle United in dealing with FFP parameters, with also scope to add another player or two to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle United has always been the first choice destination for Harvey Barnes, rather than Aston Villa and West Ham, who had also registered an interest in signing the winger. The Leicester winger wanting the chance of Champions League football being just one of the major reasons for coming to St James’ Park, as well as the overall NUFC project. Barnes also hoping to use the transfer as a platform to be able to break into the England squad and go to the 2024 Euros in Germany next summer.

Harvey Barnes hasn’t been involved in either of Leicester’s friendlies against Northampton and Peterborough, with claims of ‘injury’ and ‘problems’ preventing him being involved.

Despite the Leicester relegation last season, Harvey Barnes scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, 13 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

His overall stats also very much stand up to the closest scrutiny. In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists.

