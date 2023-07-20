Transfer Market

Harvey Barnes has visited St James’ Park and now taking his Newcastle United medical – Report

Harvey Barnes arrived on Tyneside earlier today.

The 25 year old given permission by Leicester City to travel north, as the Foxes set off for Thailand and their pre-season trip on Thursday.

A compromise transfer fee of around £38m was agreed late on Wednesday, to finally bring a long running difference in valuations to a conclusion.

Now The Northern Echo report that Harvey Barnes has been given a tour of St James’ Park after arriving in Newcastle.

The Leicester City winger then taken to the Newcastle United Darsley Park training ground

At the same time, Allan Saint-Maximin on his way out of the club after four years at St James’ Park, the Frenchman’s exit set to help finance the incoming Harvey Barnes deal, as well as just as (more?) importantly helping to expand what is possible without breaking FFP parameters.

Once today’s medical has been completed, it is expected the official announcement will be forthcoming within the next 24 hours, allowing Harvey Barnes to then fly out to Atlanta and join up with his new NUFC teammates.

