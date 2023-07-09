Opinion

Harvey Barnes conundrum for Newcastle United

In recent days Newcastle United have been strongly linked with Harvey Barnes .

Various reports suggesting it is when he signs, rather than if.

He is a good player and if Eddie Howe wants him, feels he can improve him as a player, then great.

The club are going to be signing players that some of us like and rate, others that fans dislike and don’t rate, plus some that we will be be undecided about. Harvey Barnes for me, falls somewhere between a player I like and someone I’d be on the fence about.

Is he a good player?

I think he is, he knows where the goal is, he’s quick, he’s fairly consistent, so you know what you are getting as far as it goes.

Is he world class or capable of developing into a world class player? For me, no.

However, Newcastle United are not buying established superstars, we are buying players who improve the first team and/or strengthen the squad, that fit in and hopefully have the room to develop into top top players.

So can Harvey Barnes develop into a top player?

I think he’s got some room to grow as a player, as he’d have an excellent manager in Eddie Howe that could help him improve some aspects of his game, but in my opinion he has a ceiling. I look at him and Anthony Gordon, I think currently Harvey Barnes is the better attacking player but I think Flash has the bigger ceiling to develop as an all round player.

I genuinely see a young Craig Bellamy in Anthony Gordon, though I think Gordon could be even better than Bellamy was overall in his career. Gordon for me has the bigger potential over Barnes in the long run. I don’t get that same vibe about Barnes but I’m not going to complain though if we see a front three of Gordon, Barnes and Isak though next season.

I would say Harvey Barnes definitely improves the squad and I’d put him ahead of Jacob Murphy and Allan Saint-Maximin in the pecking order, as well as ahead of Anthony Gordon if it was one or the other on the left wing. I wouldn’t though break the Joe Willock and Joelinton axis to accommodate Harvey Barnes.

Joelinton and Joe willock together are absolutely brilliant and still some way yet from getting near their peak. It would take some player for me to break that partnership up, as far as me picking my first choice starting eleven goes.

Harvey Barnes is a good player with an impressive goal scoring record but as for his all round game – the passing, the crossing, his engine, his craft, as of now doesn’t get in the Newcastle United starting eleven.

Over time perhaps yes, depending how Eddie plans to shape his attack, a possible change of shape or how he decides to utilise Joelinton, but not as of today for me.

The signing of Sandro Tonali for me is a player that both improved the squad and also the starting eleven, though possibly harsh on Sean Longstaff as he was excellent last season. Tonali is a player for me that “walks into our team” which Harvey Barnes doesn’t, in my opinion. Though as a squad player, he is a better option than Maxi or Murphy, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench.

It’s not a criticism of Harvey Barnes or a complaint about the potential signing, just my honest opinion.

If you had told me you can get Harvey Barnes for £35m or you can buy another Sven Botman, then I’d buy another Botman, as we don’t have as much depth in defence as we do on the wing. The wing is not an urgent position for me that needs addressing.

Nobody has a clue what our summer budget is but it was claimed to be £75m a few Weeks ago. Yet Tonali and Barnes would take us up to £90m and we haven’t even got to the middle of July!

If Newcastle United are planning to strengthening the defence regardless, then the signing of Barnes is fine.

However, if is taking a large chunk of a remaining limited budget we have left, then I myself wouldn’t buy him.

Comments welcome.

