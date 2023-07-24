News

Harvey Barnes and Eddie Howe explain why this was ‘easy decision’ – Leicester City to Newcastle United

Harvey Barnes became the third Newcastle United signing of the summer.

Sunday seeing the winger follow Yankuba Minteh and Sandro Tonali into NUFC.

The NUFC media clueless as Eddie Howe told them on Saturday that he had no idea when any signings would happen and stated nothing imminent, when at the very same time Harvey Barnes was en route to America to join the Newcastle United squad with the deal all sorted.

Newcastle United clearly wanting to maximise the impact of the signing release on Sunday, ahead of playing Aston Villa last night.

Harvey Barnes admitting ‘When a club like Newcastle comes knocking, it’s an easy decision.’

Whilst for Eddie howe there were also no doubts about his latest signing ‘We’re very excited about what he can bring.’

Harvey Barnes will be hoping that Eddie Howe can bring further improvement from him, as has been the case with pretty much every single player signed by the NUFC Head Coach, or indeed those he inherited.

An exciting thought when you consider that these past four seasons Harvey Barnes has started 102 Premier League matches and produced 57 direct goal involvements (scoring and assisting), an average of better than one direct goal involvement every two Premier League starts.

Harvey Barnes on joining Newcastle United:

“It speaks for itself, it is a massive club.

“You saw last year how successful the team was and you can see them progressing year by year and as a player you want to be a part of that.

“When it got over the line and was sorted, it was a great day.

“I have been at Leicester since I was nine. I have got fond memories and had an amazing time.

“When a club like Newcastle comes knocking, it’s an easy decision.

“It’s a massive club on the up.

“It’s a project you want to be involved in and one you can see will keep developing. I had that gut feeling.

“It was good (to play 20 minutes against Aston Villa.

“I haven’t trained with the team yet and I haven’t done too many sessions (in pre-season with Leicester) so it was good to get the legs going.

“I think that it is an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this.

“It is high paced, it is physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I will certainly suit the style.

“I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club and, for me, it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things.

“So I am absolutely buzzing to be here.”

Eddie Howe commenting after his first sight of Harvey Barnes in action in black and white:

“I have seen nothing of him behind the scenes.

“That was his first action with us (against Aston Villa).

“He flew in yesterday (Saturday) and we didn’t train this (Sunday) morning, so I was undecided whether to use him or not.

“I felt it might be wise just to get the debut and get his Newcastle journey started.

“He did really well considering he didn’t really have his bearings with his teammates.

“With any attacking player, you are looking for a product firstly, so goals and assists.

“You want him to support the team ethic, have an understanding of how we try to be successful, with everyone pitching in and contributing both in and out of possession.

“I think we saw today he has the athleticism that we require.

“There were some really sharp moments and bursts of speed and that cut in, that’s probably his trademark, that type of finish.

“We’re very excited about what he can bring.

“I have heard he is an incredible character, so I think he will tick all those boxes about being really good around the training ground, wanting to improve and get better.”

