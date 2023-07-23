Transfer Market

Harvey Barnes and Allan Saint-Maximin transfers – Eddie Howe talks about the deals

Eddie Howe has been talking about Harvey Barnes and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Newcastle United boss speaking at the pre-Aston Villa press conference.

Newcastle United fans still left waiting for the formal announcement(s) that Allan Saint-Maximin has moved out to (almost certainly) Al-Ahli and Harvey Barnes has become an NUFC player.

Asked about Harvey Barnes, Eddie Howe said:

‘There is hope that it (Harvey Barnes signing) could possibly be done in time (for him to join the squad in America) but nothing is confirmed yet on any deal in.

“Harvey is a player that I really, really like, but he’s still contracted to Leicester, so that is as much as I can say.”

Eddie Howe asked about the Allan Saint-Maximin move to Al-Ahli on the back of claims that Premier League clubs are objecting that the reported £30m transfer fee is inflated, with NUFC allegedly using the fact both clubs are majority owned by Saudi Arabia PIF to get around FFP restrictions:

“We are governed by the same rules as every other Premier League club is.

“I am sure we will fit every criteria needed to make sure the (Allan Saint-Maximin) deal is above aboard.

“It will be no different to any other club selling a player.

“We had a value on his head and that value was met (by Al-Ahli) and I am sure it will satisfy all of the Premier League rules.”

Eddie Howe asked whether any other deals are close, after it was reported a third NUFC offer of £30m had been rejected by Southampton for Tino Livramento:

“Not currently.

“We are still actively looking for players but nothing is close at the moment.’

“There will always be frustrating days at times (when trying to sign transfer targets), it is never a simple process.

“As I said though after the Gateshead match, we are looking for more.”

Once again, interesting to see so many journalists and fans take negatives from what Eddie Howe has said. You always have to read between the lines.

Yes, we would all prefer Harvey Barnes to already be out in America training with the rest of the squad.

However, I have no doubts that Barnes is going to sign, or in reality already has.

For whatever reason(s) it has not been formally announced yet and we may or may not find out why that is/was once Harvey Barnes is in a black and white shirt.

Reality is though, there is no way that Eddie Howe would be talking about another team’s player unless the deal was already done. If the transfer wasn’t already sorted, Howe would just say he couldn’t answer the question, he wouldn’t be saying how much he rated the winger and how he hoped he’d be able to join the NUFC squad in America.

As for any other potential signings, Eddie Howe is never going to let on as to whether any other deals are close, this has repeatedly been the case previously. The NUFC Head Coach gives nothing away. That includes in pre-match press conferences where he repeatedly misleads the media as to who is and isn’t available. All for the best possible reasons, as it restricts what the opposition manager knows in advance.

On the subject of Saturday’s news that Premier League clubs are objecting to the size of the transfer fee Al-Ahli have agreed for Allan Saint-Maximin. Unless it is some amount way over £40m (what I would have expected ASM to go for, if he left this window), then the whole thing is just ridiculous. The reported fee agreed is between £25m and £30m by all the various media, which if that is the case, sounds on the cheap, rather than any notion of bending the FFP rules.

