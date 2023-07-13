Transfer Market

Gianluca Di Marzio makes public the two players Newcastle United have failed to buy after making moves

Gianluca Di Marzio has been talking about Newcastle United.

Gianluca Di Marzio talking to wettfreunde.net about the Newcastle United recruitment:

“I know that Newcastle want Harvey Barnes and when Newcastle wants a player, they will get him.

“It’s difficult to imagine that they won’t get the player they want.

“They definitely have the resources to convince the player.

“They want Harvey Barnes and with their way of working they are getting the players they want.

“The only one they didn’t manage to get was Nicolo Barella but Barella doesn’t want to leave Inter and they don’t want to sell him so it was a difficult deal to make.

“They tried to get Theo Hernandez too but they only offered €60 million (£51m) and AC Milan said no.

“But Newcastle are capable of raising offers if they really want the player and they can offer a very high salary as well.

“Newcastle could become the new Manchester City in the Premier League’s market but they don’t want to exaggerate and do more than they need.”

