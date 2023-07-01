Transfer Market

Gianfranco Zola makes feelings known on Sandro Tonali moving from AC Milan to Newcastle United

Gianfranco Zola moved to Chelsea in 1996.

A certain Ruud Gullit bringing in the then 30 year old diminutive Italian to Stamford Bridge.

Gianfranco Zola actually one of three Italy internationals swapping Serie A for Chelsea back in 1996, with Roberto Di Matteo and Gianluca Vialli also making the move.

Twenty seven years on and Gianfranco Zola has been giving his views on another player deciding to make the move from Serie A to the Premier League.

In this case, Sandro Tonali.

Gianfranco Zola believing it is a major error by AC Milan in not doing more to try and keep the exciting midfielder.

The former Chelsea player though accepting that the chance for Sandro Tonali to join Newcastle United would have been very difficult for the player to turn down.

Gianfranco Zola admitting that it is a very different playing field now as well.

With the financial power and prestige of the Premier League meaning that these days Serie A has very much been overtaken when it comes to being the top league in the world.

Gianfranco Zola speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Sandro Tonali leaving AC Milan for Newcastle United:

“Milan are a fantastic team, to me they will always be among the best in the world.

“The player’s will may have counted as it’s hard to reject certain offers….

“But if I were Milan, I would have tried to keep him.

“Premier League TV rights are sold for astronomic figures.

“It all starts from there.

“When I was a footballer, Serie A was like the Premier League today.

“We were attracting big players with great investments.

“However, the English have created a real theatre.

“Perhaps it’s not the best football but it’s open and entertaining.

“The atmosphere is fantastic.”

