Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 – Watch official match highlights here with goals, entertainment and dodgy defending
Watch the Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 match highlights below.
Only a small handful of days of training for the Newcastle United players ahead of this game and perhaps it showed.
A combination of mainly NUFC squad players and Under 21s eventually getting the job done, having trailed 2-0 at half-time.
Plenty of goals, entertainment and dodgy defending on show, not bad value for the Newcastle United and Gateshead fans who stuck at it, despite the rain, thunder and lightning.
I have to say, whilst it was only a low key friendly against non-league opposition, Allan Saint-Maximin easily the best on show, though Elliot Anderson impressed as well.
These official Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 match highlights telling the story of the game.
Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 15 July 12.30pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Gateshead:
Newcastle United:
Darlow (Karius 46), Manquillo (Ndiweni 72), Savage (A.Murphy 46), Burn (J.Miley 83), Targett (Parkinson 64), Lewis (Wiggett), Trippier (Ashby 64), Ritchie (White 64), Longstaff (De Bolle 64), Anderson (Turner-Cooke 72), ASM (L.Miley 64)
The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:
Saturday 15 July 2023
Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99
Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023
Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July
UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023
Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July
UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023
Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out
USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July
UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Saturday 5 August 2023
Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
Sunday 6 August 2023
Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
