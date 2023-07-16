Newsletter

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 – Watch official match highlights here with goals, entertainment and dodgy defending

Watch the Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 match highlights below.

Only a small handful of days of training for the Newcastle United players ahead of this game and perhaps it showed.

A combination of mainly NUFC squad players and Under 21s eventually getting the job done, having trailed 2-0 at half-time.

Plenty of goals, entertainment and dodgy defending on show, not bad value for the Newcastle United and Gateshead fans who stuck at it, despite the rain, thunder and lightning.

I have to say, whilst it was only a low key friendly against non-league opposition, Allan Saint-Maximin easily the best on show, though Elliot Anderson impressed as well.

These official Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 15 July 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gateshead:

Newcastle United:

Darlow (Karius 46), Manquillo (Ndiweni 72), Savage (A.Murphy 46), Burn (J.Miley 83), Targett (Parkinson 64), Lewis (Wiggett), Trippier (Ashby 64), Ritchie (White 64), Longstaff (De Bolle 64), Anderson (Turner-Cooke 72), ASM (L.Miley 64)

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

