Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 – Two nil down, three two up… and hopefully nobody struck by lightning

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 15 July 12.30pm

A pre-season friendly that had a bit of everything.

A sold out crowd seeing goalmouth action, end to end play, goals, as well as experiencing rain, thunder and lightning!

With all areas of the Gateshead international Stadium that were allocated officially to Newcastle United fans having no cover (only the one stand under cover which was primarily allocated to Gateshead fans), little wonder so many NUFC fans left early to find cover, as early as before the break when the heavens first properly opened.

With Newcastle United 2-0 down at the break, that only adding to the feeling that they may have made absolutely the correct choice.

Newcastle actually made a great start and Ritchie should have scored but put it wide around 10 seconds in, then Longstaff on eight minutes should have got the opening goal but allowed the keeper the chance to save.

Of course, Gateshead then went up the other end a few minutes later and not great defending helping Gateshead to get the opener.

Despite the not ideal conditions the two sides making a pretty entertaining game, as ASM brought out a great save from the home keeper ten minutes before half-time and then on the stroke of it (half-time), more slack defending helped gift Gateshead the chance to make it two.

However, after the break it was a different story.

Newcastle United getting the chance to redeem themselves in the second-half.

Within five minutes Elliot Anderson had pulled a goal back and after once again going close, ASM levelled things on 59 minutes.

Anderson then could have quickly put Newcastle in front but his effort deflected for a corner after ASM set him up.

The turn around was complete though with nine minutes left, a great ball from Miley set up Jay Turner-Cooke to make it 3-2 with what turned out to be the winner.

So, a decent run out, Gateshead made a few quid, an eventual Newcastle United win AND hopefully nobody was struck by lightning.

I counted 21 missing Newcastle United players and so, if it has to be explained, today’s match / performance can’t be taken as any substantial indication of anything that may follow once the proper matches start. Plus, those first team squad players who were involved, have only had a few days training ahead of this first friendly.

Still recovering from injury: Pope, Willock, Krafth

Involved in internationals this summer and given extended break, only returning to training ground yesterday: Dubravka, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Isak, Almiron, Bruno, Tonali, Kuol

Waiting to leave Newcastle United and not going to be involved at all in NUFC pre-season: Fraser, Hendrick, Hayden

No idea why these Newcastle United players are missing: Lascelles, Murphy, Dummett, Watts

Darlow (Karius 46), Manquillo (Ndiweni 72), Savage (A.Murphy 46), Burn (J.Miley 83), Targett (Parkinson 64), Lewis (Wiggett), Trippier (Ashby 64), Ritchie (White 64), Longstaff (De Bolle 64), Anderson (Turner-Cooke 72), ASM (L.Miley 64)

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

