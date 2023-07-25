Transfer Market

Garang Kuol next loan destination made public – Just waiting on work permit approval

Garang Kuol is set to go out on loan once again.

After formally becoming a Newcastle United player once the January 2023 transfer window opened, the 18 year old striker went out to Hearts for the second half of the season.

The player himself insisted he had benefited from the move, having had the chance to train day in day out at a higher level than had been the case in Australia.

However, a bit of a disaster in terms of time on the pitch.

Garang Kuol only starting one league match for Hearts and playing a total of 197 minutes in the Scottish Premier League and eight minutes in the Scottish Cup.

Hopefully better luck next time and now on Tuesday, The Athletic have revealed where Garang Kuol is heading to next.

They say that a loan move to Holland is imminent.

With Garang Kuol set to join FC Volendam for the new season.

Newcastle United said to have turned down Championship clubs in favour of the Dutch top tier.

The Athletic reporting that Newcastle chosen Volendam because of the Eredivisie’s reputation for developing young players.

All that is awaited now is a work permit for Garang Kuol and then he will be able to make this loan move.

Garang Kuol could be set to face Yankuba Minteh this coming season, with the latter immediately going on loan to Feyenoord after signing from Odense in Denmark.

Volendam finished 14th last season and are renowned as a yo-yo club, they hold the record for the most promotions (10) to the Dutch top tier.

